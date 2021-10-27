A look at The Diamond Awards 2021

Tuesday Night was another amazing evening at Creekside! The evening featured many of the finest artists in gospel music singing both old and new fan favorite songs. The evening culminated with the Diamond Awards, hosted by KWFC’s Dave Taylor and directed by Vonda Armstrong.

Among the night’s winners were Michael Combs, Karen Peck and New River, Triumphant, Tonja Rose, Eagle’s Wings, and Living Legend Jeanette Cooke. A complete list of winners will be coming out soon in SGN Scoops.

Creekside Gospel Music Convention continues Wednesday night at 5:00 at the Evergreen Smoky Mountain Convention Center 4010 Parkway, Pigeon Forge, or you can watch it on Facebook Live on Creekside Gospel Music Convention,

For more information on Creekside 2022 taking place October 23-27 or Creekside Revival March 30- April 2, 2022, please email events@sgnscoops.com or text 425-754-1147.

