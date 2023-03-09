A New Chapter Ahead for Homecoming Radio

Nashville, TN – Celebrating more than 18 years, the globally syndicated radio broadcast known as Bill Gaither’s Homecoming Radio is set to release a new season of programming this month, with brand new music and nationally recognized celebrity guests.

Bill Gaither’s Homecoming Radio program first aired in October of 2004 and over the nearly two decades has grown to be featured daily on SiriusXM. It’s international reach is unparalleled, and is now heard on nearly 4,000 radio stations, networks and digital outlets around the world.

After the sudden passing of long-time producer, writer, and host Phil Brower in May of 2020, a consensus was reached to continue the popular personality’s vision for the show. “Phil was a creative force behind Homecoming Radio for over 15 years.” Bill Gaither states. “His energy, talent, and commitment to Christ were constant. Phil will be greatly missed by all who knew and worked with him, as well as by a world-wide audience of radio listeners who welcomed his amazing voice into their lives. In 2020,” Gaither continues “I called Daniel Britt to help us pick things back up and keep the program moving forward. Honoring the past while looking ahead to the future has been a mainstay of our show – and that’s going to continue!”

Britt acknowledged that “relaunching something with so many moving parts in the midst of a global pandemic proved difficult, yet the Homecoming Friends who make up the show’s cast of characters are ready with great anticipation for all-new broadcasts launching soon!” At a recent taping, co-hosts Kevin Williams & Tori Taff remarked on gathering the gang back together. “It feels so good to be back in the studio,” Williams stated. “This is going to be good! In fact, after just five minutes of recording Tori said, ‘Oh, I’ve missed this! It’s worth the effort!’”

Following a few weeks of special presentations to honor Phil and many others the show said goodbye to in recent months, along with debuting brand new music from The Gaither Vocal Band and others, the show looks forward to a familiar “happy rhythm” of bringing listeners the music, smiles, hope and encouragement fans of the show have come to expect from, long-time hosts, Bill Gaither, Kevin Williams and Tori Taff, as well as special guest hosts like Gordon Mote, Woody Wright, Lauren Talley, Amber Nelon and many others!

The brand new season of shows is slated to begin airing the weekend of March 10. Stations interested in adding Homecoming Radio to their programming may email Daniel Britt at daniel@homecomingradio.com or visit homecomingradio.info. Updates to HomecomingRadio.com and associated digital platforms are currently underway to enhance the listener’s experience. Other special surprises will be in store as the rich tradition of Homecoming Radio continues!

