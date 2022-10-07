Inaugurating a highly anticipated new season for the beloved multi-GRAMMY® Award-winning The Brooklyn Tabernacle, A Night of Worship with The Brooklyn Tabernacle is set to bow October 21. The world-renowned ensemble’s first new recording in more than four years also marks their debut with StowTown Worship, an imprint of powerhouse Gospel label StowTown Records.

Produced by The Brooklyn Tabernacle’s founding musical director, Carol Cymbala, along with J. Daniel Smith, the 11-track live recording spotlights guest turns from Gospel icon Alvin Slaughter, Dove Award-winning vocalist TaRanda Greene, and Elevation Worship’s Brad Hudson. Throughout the collection, the group’s signature sound takes centerstage atop Inspirational, Gospel and contemporary melodies enveloped in sweeping orchestral arrangements.

“After almost a year-and-a-half of being away from each other in person, it was amazing to get back together to worship, pray and sing for the Lord,” shares Carol Cymbala of the new recording. “A lot changed in Brooklyn during the pandemic, and the need is even greater now to shine our light for Jesus. Seasons change, but God remains faithful. Many have left Brooklyn and relocated due to the terrible COVID spikes, increased crime, and deterioration of the city, but the Lord has once again raised up a faithful group of devoted singers who want to spread the Gospel and glorify God.”

Album opener “There’s Nothing Better” (feat. TaRanda Greene and Brad Hudson) plots a joyful course for a range of impassioned anthems proclaiming God’s goodness, faithfulness and worthiness to be praised. The energetic Alvin Slaughter-led “For My Good” further fuels an atmosphere of authentic worship, while group favorite “He’s Been Faithful” (feat. Greene) also stands among the project’s many highlights.

“We want to remind people that God is faithful, and His love never changes,” Cymbala says. “We pray that the new project will inspire hope instead of fear (‘I Will Not Fear,’ ‘He’s Holding You’) and deepen our faith in Jesus Christ (‘I Speak Jesus,’ ‘You Have Been Good’). The songs we’ve recorded are all based on the eternal Truth of God’s Word, which can never change or pass away.”