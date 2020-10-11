An Encouraging Word From Paula Hendrick

Written by scoopsnews on October 11, 2020 – 5:35 am -

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month. I AM A 7 YEAR SURVIVOR!

The day Dr. Clark told me that I had breast cancer, God gave me peace that I knew was only from Him. I couldn’t do this without Him. This began a journey of doctor appointments, surgeries and 9 months of treatments. I didn’t exactly know what to expect but I knew I trusted God. This journey has some good memories and a few difficult times but God was always faithful. He never left me.

There are a lot of different experiences I could share with you but I’d like to share one that was very difficult for me. I knew with chemo I would lose my hair but I didn’t realize the effect it would have on me. It started falling out before my second chemo treatment and then it was so bad that my husband, Rod, had to shave my head. I cried the whole time and was so emotional. But I prayed, Lord, I know this is part of what happens but why do I feel this way? I knew other women had gone through this same thing and I would be okay but at that moment it was hard. I realized that I had to adjust to this new look with wigs,hats, and scarves and make the best of it.

I was very blessed to have family, friends and a church family who loved and prayed for me.. Here’s a memory that’s very special to me. My church family surprised me on a Sunday morning with everybody wearing pink. As I stood in the choir that morning I saw God’s love, just by a simple act of kindness from my brothers and sisters in Christ. They prayed for me and my family and it was an amazing day.

Our journey’s in life are just parts of our story. The things that God shows us along the way and things we learn we need to share with others. That’s how we show God’s love. God has a plan for each of us and we may not understand why we are going through something but God is writing your story so trust Him.

I look at my breast cancer as God was adding another chapter to my testimony.

Be Blessed!!

Paula Hendrick

