Weekend Word With Vonda Armstrong

Whew, It’s been a week! I’ve been battling some health issues, but with all that’s going on in the world, my problems seem small. Today, let us be reminded that God is with us no matter what we are going through.

Joshua 1:9 says:

Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the LORD your God will be with you wherever you go.”

God told Joshua to be strong, then he said that he would go with him. It is comforting to know that we don’t have to face things alone.

Here is a beautiful song by The Browders.

Happy Saturday!

