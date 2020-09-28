And The Top 5 Nominees Are…

Congratulations to The Top 5 Nominees for the 2020 Diamond Awards.

Voting will end on October 5th.

Vote for your favorites HERE

The Diamond Awards will take place in Savannah, Tennessee at People’s Tabernacle Church, 64 Airways Blvd on October 29th, 2020.

Come join the celebration and great night of music!

Dress for the event is evening/dressy.

For those who will not be able to travel to this years awards show, the event will be broadcast LIVE on SGN Scoops Facebook Page.

An Event Brite has been set up for this event. Their is no charge, but due to limited seating, you must print a ticket on event brite and show it at the door.

Print your ticket HERE.