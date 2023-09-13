Anthem Edition announces upcoming album, Here Comes Christmas

Arden, North Carolina — For their first release since last year’s Music To Your Ears — and their first under their new name — Anthem Edition, the acclaimed Southern Gospel quartet formerly known as The Old Paths, serve up a multi-faceted collection of Christmas songs that celebrate the joys of the holiday while never losing sight of its true meaning. From its opening track to the closing bravura a capella arrangement of the “His Name Medley,” Here Comes Christmas is a collection that captures every aspect of the holiday season.

The album is now available for pre-save/add ahead of its November 3 release.

The set leads off with “Here Comes Christmas,” a bright, energetic new song that highlights the anticipatory excitement of the weeks that lead up to Christmas Day itself and practically begs for a sing-along as it paints “a Rockwell kind of scene.” The mood turns contemplative with another new entry, “The Way It’s Always Been,” a gently evocative ballad that looks back to Christmas past:

I’m learning now to cherish

Every moment that I’m in

Cause it won’t always be

The way it’s always been

The tempos turn brighter again with Anthem Edition’s take on Jose Feliciano’s 20th century classic, “Feliz Navidad” and Crowder’s “Thanks Giver,” with its grateful address to “The One who’s making a saint out of this sinner, The One who’s turned me into this thanks giver.” Still, tradition isn’t neglected, as the quartet reach back to the beloved “We Three Kings,” delivering a kaleidoscopic set of variations with just their voices. And after a return to the contemporary with a glistening rendition of “The Greatest Gift,” drawn from a recent Andrea Bocelli and Family Christmas special and featuring a heartwarming appearance by the Trinity Baptist Church Children’s Choir, Anthem Edition wraps up Here Comes Christmas with yet another stunning a capella number that combines an old favorite, “Cherish That Name,” with the award-winning “What A Beautiful Name” to end with a profound and powerful reminder of He whose birthday Christmas commemorates:

What a beautiful Name it is

The Name of Jesus Christ my King

What a beautiful Name it is

Nothing compares to this

What a beautiful Name it is

The Name of Jesus

“Nothing puts you in the mindset of joy and cheer quite like Christmas music,” says Anthem Edition’s Tim Rackley, “And when we recorded our new Christmas project, we wanted that merriment to resonate throughout every song. I believe Here Comes Christmas is the perfect blend of unique and nostalgic, new favorites mixed with timeless classics, and will be the soundtrack to many Christmas seasons to come!”

Pre-save/add Here Comes Christmas HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

