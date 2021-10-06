Are you Ready for Creekside 2021 and Christian Country at the Creek?

Creekside 2021 will be held in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee on Oct. 24th – 28th, 2021. The 24th is “Quartet Kickoff night.” The event will be held at the Smoky Mountain Convention Center. Creekside features the 2021 Diamond Awards, daily showcases , evening concerts, and Midnight Prayer. The Diamond Awards Show is on Tuesday Evening at 8 pm (EST).

Christian Country at the Creek will take place just before Creekside this year, October 21st through – 23rd. For more information on either event, lodging, VIP tickets, and convention details, contact Rob Patz at rob@sgnscoops.com, or at 425-754-1147.

For news and event updates, click on the Creekside Facebook page.

See you are Creekside where “We Are family!”

Christian Country at the Creek – October 21st -23rd..