Are you Ready for Creekside 2021 and Christian Country at the Creek?

Creekside 2021 will be held in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee on Oct. 24th – 28th, 2021.  The 24th is “Quartet Kickoff night.” The event will be held at the Smoky Mountain Convention Center.  Creekside  features the 2021 Diamond Awards, daily showcases , evening concerts, and Midnight Prayer. The Diamond Awards Show is on Tuesday Evening at 8 pm (EST).

Christian Country at the Creek will  take place just before Creekside this year, October 21st through – 23rd.  For more information on either event, lodging, VIP tickets, and convention details, contact Rob Patz at rob@sgnscoops.com, or at 425-754-1147. 

For news and event updates, click on the Creekside Facebook page.

See you are Creekside where “We Are family!”

 

 

