ARTIST RESOURCE SERVICES WELCOMES NEW TEAM MEMBER

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – Artist Resource Services (ARS) of Hendersonville, TN, the independent artist and label services arm of New Day Christian Distributors, welcomes Kim Pennington as its Director of Radio Promotions, effective January 1, 2024. ARS has seen continued growth over the last two years in production, marketing, merchandising, and especially at Southern Gospel radio with hit songs from the Isaacs, Jordan Family Band, Tim Menzies, Becky Isaacs Bowman, Westward Road, the Craguns, and the Allens, and is excited to welcome Sharon Walker and Debra Perry & Jaidyn’s Call.

Tiffany Noecker, who has served as the primary ARS radio promoter since its inception, will focus on the artists on the Daywind Records and New Day Records labels.

Hailing from her hometown of Newton, Kansas, Pennington has lived in the Nashville area for 12 years. She is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Columbia and holds a Master of Arts in Biblical Studies from Moody Bible Institute and a Ph.D. in Christian Ethics/Philosophy of Religion from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. Amongst her many accomplishments, Kim is a freelance writer/editor.

Pennington is no stranger to Southern Gospel radio DJs as she previously was Director of Radio Promotions for StowTown Records for over 5 years. “I know I speak equally for the rest of the team when I say we are thrilled to welcome Kim into the fold. She has already established wonderful working relationships with the artists and DJs. I know the best is yet to come at ARS as Kim brings her talents to us,” states Jaquita Lindsey Jenkins, Director of ARS.

Powered by New Day Christian Distributors and the team at Daywind Music Group, ARS brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the Christian music field for guidance in any area desired by artists. Services provided include album song selection, studio recording and production, photography, artwork and graphic design, artist merchandise, media services including radio and promotion, marketing, streaming promotion and distribution, physical distribution, and more. ARS currently serves as a label services provider for GRAMMY® nominated and Grand Ole Opry members, The Isaacs, multiple GRAMMY® nominee Tim Menzies, 2023 GRAMMY® nominee Becky Isaacs Bowman, Jordan Family Band, Justified Quartet, and more.

