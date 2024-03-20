ARTIST RESOURCE SERVICES WELCOMES THREE NEW GROUPS TO ROSTER

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – Artist Resource Services (ARS) add to its impressive roster of artists by welcoming Southern Gospel veterans Steve Ladd and Debra Perry & Jaidyn’s Call and newcomer Tate Emmons.

Steve Ladd’s career began at the age of five, and includes significant stints with Gold City, the Anchormen, and Anthem Edition (formerly Old Paths). His most recent single “Come Up Clean” features Jason Crabb and was a #1 single and a hit on the iTunes Chart. “I’m excited to partner with the team at Artist Resource Services,” states Ladd. “They are great people with a world of knowledge in the music industry. My music is in great hands!” Steve’s current single, “Preach the Word,” released to radio in February.

Debra Perry & Jaidyn’s Call was founded in 2010 by Debra Perry and her husband, Christopher Reed. The group also features Waylon Bayes on lead. The group takes its name from Debra’s and Christopher’s grandson who was born with a serious health condition and was not expected to live. By God’s grace, he’s now 17 years old. The group says, “We are very excited to become part of Artist Resource Services. Our future in Southern Gospel looks much brighter as we work with these industry leaders who enjoy serving God as well as their artists.” “At the End of Every Prayer,” from the project, Priceless Treasure, is Debra Perry & Jaidyn’s Call’s latest radio single quickly climbing the charts.

The newest signing and youngest member of the Artist Resource Services roster, Tate Emmons, is growing up singing. At the young age of 13, he’s already graced the stage with the likes of Southbound, Tribute Quartet, Jeff & Sheri Easter and more. “It’s an honor to be affiliated with Artist Resource Services, shares Emmons. “It’s such a great feeling to know that I have the support of this team on this journey I am on. There is no other place I’d rather be.” Despite its recent release, Tate’s latest single, “Means Something to Me,” has already been showing up high on the Southern Gospel radio charts.

Jaquita Jenkins, director of ARS says, “We are excited to partner alongside the ministries of Steve Ladd, Debra Perry and Jaidyn’s Call, and Tate Emmons. Whether you are a veteran in Southern Gospel or a newcomer, ARS is ready to help grow these great ministries. I’m excited to see how God furthers the careers of each of these artists.”

Founded in February 2022, Artist Resource Services is the label services division of New Day Christian Distributors. The ARS team brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the Christian music field to help guide artists in any and all areas they need. Services provided by ARS include song finding and selection, studio recording and production, photography, artwork, graphic design, artist merchandise, media services including radio and promotion, marketing, streaming promotion and distribution, physical distribution, and more. Artist Resource Services currently serves as the label services provider for GRAMMY® nominated and Grand Ole Opry members, The Isaacs, GRAMMY® nominees Becky Isaacs Bowman and Tim Menzies, and the Jordan Family Band, Westward Road, the Craguns, Sharon Walker, and more.

