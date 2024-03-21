CELEBRATING 60 YEARS OF THE INSPIRATIONS ON REAL SOUTHERN GOSPEL RADIO!

Nashville, TN REAL Southern Gospel Radio knows how much you love the Inspirations Quartet, and we do too! The Inspirations will be the Artists of the Month for the entire month of April, as we celebrate their 60 years of music and ministry. You’ll hear their music each hour, there will be interviews from past and present members, and Les will share memories from his 40+ year memory vault! We will be playing their music from their very first album up to and including their brand new album. And, we even have some exclusive audio of them singing some classics as well as new songs, LIVE in our studio!

The Inspirations will be in the studio for our Spring Shareathon, on Thursday and Friday, March 21st and 22nd! We’re going to have a great time while funding the music you all know and love! You can help us keep REAL Southern Gospel Music alive and well by tuning in and praying about how God would have you to support us.

