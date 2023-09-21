Battle Cry Releases Brand New Album

(Orlando, FL) – Battle Cry has just released their new CD entitled “Faithful”. To the delight of the audience, they debuted their new songs during the 40 Days and Nights at the Ark in Williamstown, KY.

The popular mixed trio consists of Paula Probus, Tim Probus, and Angela Mccoy. This is their first album released with the newly formed Twelve 21 Records.

“Our goal is to reach people for Jesus Christ through song. These songs are certainly going to touch hearts and lives,” states Tim Probus.

Battle Cry’s first radio single off this album, “Just Hold On”, will be released September 25, 2023. Be listening for this powerful new single off the Premier Southern Gospel compilation disc.

For more information on how to order this new CD go to Battle Cry Ministries on Facebook, or email paulaprobus@yahoo.com. “Faithful” will also be available to stream on all major streaming platforms.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

