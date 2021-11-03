BJ Pons Announces Album Release Concert

New Orleans, LA – Beloved Christian Artist and Evangelist, BJ Pons, has announced a special album release dinner concert on November 5th for her latest CD project, Hope Is Rising. The concert will include special guest Billy Gaines, a 2-time Dove Award winning artist who is featured on the album cut “That’s How Much (The Love of God).”

This dinner concert event is being held at The Hill at Saint Francisville, 15379 Louisiana 10, Saint Francisville, LA. Ticket price is $50, which includes a delicious meal prepared by Heirloom Catering, as well as a pre-release copy of the Hope Is Rising CD. Dinner will begin at 6 pm, and concert start time is 7:15 pm. Tickets are available at www.BJMinistries.com/concert.