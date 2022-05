PLEASE WELCOME THE NEWEST MEMBER OF THE BLACKWOOD BROTHERS QUARTET, JIM ROGERS!

Jim, and his wife of 43 years, Belinda (Bunny) reside in Nancy, Kentucky. He has a fabulous tenor voice and we look forward to his debut with us in West Plains, MO on June 8th and then at the Memphis Quartet Show June 15 & 16!

