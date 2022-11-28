“Bluegrass Holiday” – A New Single from Rick Lang Featuring… Morgan Easter Smith, Andy Leftwich, Scott Vestal

Nashville, Tenn. – Rick Lang proudly announces a new single, “Bluegrass Holiday,” featuring stunning lead vocals by Morgan Easter Smith. Lang explains that “Bluegrass Holiday’ is a tune that can be enjoyed not only at Christmas but all winter long.” Featured musicians include Andy Leftwich on fiddle and mandolin, Scott Vestal on banjo, and the song’s producer Jared Easter on acoustic guitar, bass, and harmony vocals.

“I’m beyond excited about the release of ‘Bluegrass Holiday,’ a brand-new song I wrote with my buddy Evan Dickerson. Since my childhood days, I’ve had a deep love and passion for the Christmas and Winter seasons. I dedicate most of December and January each winter to building my catalog of Christmas/Seasonal material which translates into scores of songs over time,” explained Lang.

Lang, a nominee for the 2022 International Bluegrass Music Association’s Songwriter of the Year award, has recorded two Christmas albums of original songs, “The Season of My Heart” in 2003 and “That’s What I Love About Christmas” in 2014. The title cut “That’s What I Love About Christmas,” co-written with Stephen Mougin, was awarded Holiday Song of The Year by the International Music & Entertainment Association in 2015.

This is the second recent single released by co-writers Rick Lang and Evan Dickerson. Last month they released the Thanksgiving-themed tune, “I Thank You Lord,” featuring Morgan Easter Smith on lead vocals. As a gesture of giving, Lang offers a free download of “I Thank You Lord” on his website.

This exceptional new tune is available to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct, Get It Played, and by request. Music fans can stream and download “Bluegrass Holiday” at RickLangmusic.com

