Breakthrough Artist Joy Holden releases music video supporting inspiring new radio single “Carry it All”

Spartanburg, SC ― (September 12, 2022) ― Multi-award nominated singer, songwriter and musician Joy Holden unveils a new music video “Carry it All” from a cut off her highly acclaimed 2021 double album

“Broken to Beautiful.” This encouraging song, an original work by the South Carolina native, describes the raw emotion of life’s most difficult trials through the eyes of Joy’s own experiences.

Featuring the gospel artist in her element, bringing a poignant message to life in the studio

environment, this upbeat video delivers a reassuring message. Even when it feels like the world is falling down around us we can look to the cross and take comfort in knowing our burdens are not meant to be carried alone.

“I believe in my heart listeners will connect with this song since everyone can relate to feeling

overwhelmed and facing giants,” said Joy. “Joy Holden Ministries has certainly had its own share of battered seasons the past few years. This song is a reminder that faith in Jesus Christ is our armor. We can rest in knowing he’s already won the battle and WILL Carry It All.”

Joy recorded the video on location at Daywind Studios in Hendersonville, Tennessee. “I am looking forward to great things out of Joy in the future,” said Jaquita Lindsey Jenkins, Director, Artist Resource Services/ Daywind Recording Studios. “Joy is very creative and a delight to work with.”

This prolific singer / songwriter seems to be breaking through with a message of universal appeal and

gaining popularity as evidenced by her recent nominations for five prestigious awards for her talent and

contribution to the Christian music industry:

 2022 Top 10 Nominee Singing News Fan Awards, Favorite New Artist of the Year!

 2022 Final Round Nominee, The Carolina Music Awards, CMA Best Female Christian/Gospel/Inspirational

Artist of the Year! (Founders Darius Rucker, Roberta Flack and Randy Travis)

 2022 Nominee, The Diamond Awards, Sunrise Artist (Emerging/Break-through Artist) of the Year!

 2022 Nominee, The Diamond Awards, Sunrise Song of the Year – Right Here, Right Now!

 2022 Nominee, The Diamond Awards, Christian Country Song of the Year – Right Here, Right Now!

Joy Holden Ministries is touching the hearts of people throughout the nation with performances at such

popular venues as the Ark Encounter, Singing in the Sun, Dollywood and the National Quartet

Convention (NQC) as well as churches and theaters across the country. Joy will be performing at NQC in

Pigeon Forge, TN. at the Le Conte Convention Center on September 27th. Other upcoming highlights

this fall include, Creekside Gospel Music Convention, Smoky Mountain Convention Center, Southern

Gospel Fall Fest at Biblical Times Theater, and a return to Dollywood’s famed Harvest Festival!

Watch the new “Carry it All” video here. https://youtu.be/WR30BJmbpwE

For more information and to follow Joy Holden see the below links: http://joyholden.com



