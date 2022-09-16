Congratulations to Chris Golden and The SGN SCOOPS Top 40 Christian Country (October 2022)

|
1
|
It’s A God Thing
|
Chris Golden/24K Records
|2
|Grow Up Slow
|Scotty Inman/Independent
|3
|Faith, Hope, and Love
|High Road/New Day
|4
|Finish Strong
|Jackson Heights/Independent
|5
|Hey, Preacher Man
|Riley Dotson/Independent
|6
|He Carried The Cross
|Pylant Family/Independent
|7
|Sunday Sermons
|Anne Wilson/Independent
|8
|Better Things
|Mitchell Whisnant/Independent
|9
|American Christian
|ClearVision/Chapel Valley
|10
|My Decision
|Dean/Chapel Valley
|11
|Only A Fool
|Michael Combs/Independent
|12
|Whatcha Gonna Do
|Villines Trio/Independent
|13
|Jesus Came On A Cross
|Foretold/Independent
|14
|That Silver Haired Daddy
|Joyaires/Independent
|15
|Gospel Train
|MARK209/Independent
|16
|This Aint That Song
|Porter Family/Chapel Valley
|17
|Burden Bearer
|Tammy Jones Robinette/Independent
|18
|He Never Left Me
|Tim Goshen/Independent
|19
|Tell Me The End Again
|Paul Winchester/Independent
|20
|Out Of The Blue
|Oneys/Independent
|21
|Thank God I’m Not God
|Nathan Woodard/Independent
|22
|More Than Me
|Corey Farlow/Independent
|23
|I Know He Can
|Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
|24
|I Can Climb Any Mountain
|Carrol Roberson/Independent
|25
|Wanted
|Caleb Howard/Steeple Country
|26
|Good Time
|Dixie Revival/Good Time/Independent
|27
|God Has A Plan
|Cody Hamm/Steeple Country
|28
|That Glorious Day
|Michael W. Smith/Independent
|29
|It’s Not So Hard To Praise Him
|Don Stiles/Independent
|30
|Grace Said Yes
|Journeys/Chapel Valley
|31
|The Cross Brought You Through
|Steve Warren/Independent
|32
|Sinner’s Prayer
|Kevin and Kim Abney/Independent
|33
|I’ve Changed My Mind
|Chuck Wagon Gang/Crossroads
|34
|Noah
|Monty Lane Allen/Independent
|35
|Where There’s No Fire
|Dunaways/Independent
|36
|It’s Gonna Be A Great, Great Day
|Chosen/Independent
|37
|Testimony Without A Test
|Mary Burke/Independent
|38
|New Feathers
|Carol Barham/MAC RECORDS
|39
|Where Could We Go
|Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind
|40
|No Better Than That
|Southbound/Daywind