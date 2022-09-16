Congratulations to Chris Golden and The SGN SCOOPS Top 40 Christian Country (October 2022)

1 It’s A God Thing Chris Golden/24K Records

2 Grow Up Slow Scotty Inman/Independent

3 Faith, Hope, and Love High Road/New Day

4 Finish Strong Jackson Heights/Independent

5 Hey, Preacher Man Riley Dotson/Independent

6 He Carried The Cross Pylant Family/Independent

7 Sunday Sermons Anne Wilson/Independent

8 Better Things Mitchell Whisnant/Independent

9 American Christian ClearVision/Chapel Valley

10 My Decision Dean/Chapel Valley

11 Only A Fool Michael Combs/Independent

12 Whatcha Gonna Do Villines Trio/Independent

13 Jesus Came On A Cross Foretold/Independent

14 That Silver Haired Daddy Joyaires/Independent

15 Gospel Train MARK209/Independent

16 This Aint That Song Porter Family/Chapel Valley

17 Burden Bearer Tammy Jones Robinette/Independent

18 He Never Left Me Tim Goshen/Independent

19 Tell Me The End Again Paul Winchester/Independent

20 Out Of The Blue Oneys/Independent

21 Thank God I’m Not God Nathan Woodard/Independent

22 More Than Me Corey Farlow/Independent

23 I Know He Can Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music

24 I Can Climb Any Mountain Carrol Roberson/Independent

25 Wanted Caleb Howard/Steeple Country

26 Good Time Dixie Revival/Good Time/Independent

27 God Has A Plan Cody Hamm/Steeple Country

28 That Glorious Day Michael W. Smith/Independent

29 It’s Not So Hard To Praise Him Don Stiles/Independent

30 Grace Said Yes Journeys/Chapel Valley

31 The Cross Brought You Through Steve Warren/Independent

32 Sinner’s Prayer Kevin and Kim Abney/Independent

33 I’ve Changed My Mind Chuck Wagon Gang/Crossroads

34 Noah Monty Lane Allen/Independent

35 Where There’s No Fire Dunaways/Independent

36 It’s Gonna Be A Great, Great Day Chosen/Independent

37 Testimony Without A Test Mary Burke/Independent

38 New Feathers Carol Barham/MAC RECORDS

39 Where Could We Go Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind