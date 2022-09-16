Chris Golden
announcements

Congratulations to Chris Golden and The SGN SCOOPS Top 40 Christian Country (October 2022)

scoopsnews

1
It’s A God Thing
Chris Golden/24K Records
2 Grow Up Slow Scotty Inman/Independent
3 Faith, Hope, and Love High Road/New Day
4 Finish Strong Jackson Heights/Independent
5 Hey, Preacher Man Riley Dotson/Independent
6 He Carried The Cross Pylant Family/Independent
7 Sunday Sermons Anne Wilson/Independent
8 Better Things Mitchell Whisnant/Independent
9 American Christian ClearVision/Chapel Valley
10 My Decision Dean/Chapel Valley
11 Only A Fool Michael Combs/Independent
12 Whatcha Gonna Do Villines Trio/Independent
13 Jesus Came On A Cross Foretold/Independent
14 That Silver Haired Daddy Joyaires/Independent
15 Gospel Train MARK209/Independent
16 This Aint That Song Porter Family/Chapel Valley
17 Burden Bearer Tammy Jones Robinette/Independent
18 He Never Left Me Tim Goshen/Independent
19 Tell Me The End Again Paul Winchester/Independent
20 Out Of The Blue Oneys/Independent
21 Thank God I’m Not God Nathan Woodard/Independent
22 More Than Me Corey Farlow/Independent
23 I Know He Can Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
24 I Can Climb Any Mountain Carrol Roberson/Independent
25 Wanted Caleb Howard/Steeple Country
26 Good Time Dixie Revival/Good Time/Independent
27 God Has A Plan Cody Hamm/Steeple Country
28 That Glorious Day Michael W. Smith/Independent
29 It’s Not So Hard To Praise Him Don Stiles/Independent
30 Grace Said Yes Journeys/Chapel Valley
31 The Cross Brought You Through Steve Warren/Independent
32 Sinner’s Prayer Kevin and Kim Abney/Independent
33 I’ve Changed My Mind Chuck Wagon Gang/Crossroads
34 Noah Monty Lane Allen/Independent
35 Where There’s No Fire Dunaways/Independent
36 It’s Gonna Be A Great, Great Day Chosen/Independent
37 Testimony Without A Test Mary Burke/Independent
38 New Feathers Carol Barham/MAC RECORDS
39 Where Could We Go Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind
40 No Better Than That Southbound/Daywind