Caleb Howard Releases New Lyric Video, “Always Something”

Franklin, TN Caleb Howard has released the official lyric video for “Always Something”. “Always Something” was written by Gerald Crabb and John Mathis Jr. and resonates the message that while it seems like there is always something going wrong in life, it is also always something how God works those things for good in the life of a believer.

“Always Something” was released to Christian radio by Mansion Entertainment and follows a year of several chart topping songs for the Appalachian Mountain native such as “Just Another Storm”. The new recording was produced by John Mathis Jr. at Mansion Entertainment is will be a part of a new album release later this year.