People’s Tabernacle Church, 64 Airways Blvd, Savannah, TN will host, “CAMPMEETING 2021”, Thursday, July 15 and continuing until Sunday, July 18. Here is the complete line-up;

– Thursday July 15, 7:00pm, Pastor Tommy Bates, as seen on Daystar TV Network and Pastor of Community Family Church in Independence, KY

– Friday, July 16, 7:00pm, Bishop Tim Hill, Overseer for Church of God, Cleveland, TN

– Saturday, July 17, 7:00pm, Dr. Johnny Minick, formerly of the Happy Goodman Family and Pastor of River of Life Church, Smyrna, TN

– Sunday, July 18 – 10:00am, Campmeeting Finale and Visitor Sunday with Pastor Josh & Ashley Franks

Free admission, however a freewill love offering will be received each service. For more information, go to www.ptcsavannah.com or 731-727-8242