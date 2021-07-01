announcements

CAMPMEETING 2021

SGN Scoops Staff
People’s Tabernacle Church, 64 Airways Blvd, Savannah, TN will host, “CAMPMEETING 2021”, Thursday, July 15 and continuing until Sunday, July 18. Here is the complete line-up;
– Thursday July 15, 7:00pm, Pastor Tommy Bates, as seen on Daystar TV Network and Pastor of Community Family Church in Independence, KY
– Friday, July 16, 7:00pm, Bishop Tim Hill, Overseer for Church of God, Cleveland, TN
– Saturday, July 17, 7:00pm, Dr. Johnny Minick, formerly of the Happy Goodman Family and Pastor of River of Life Church, Smyrna, TN
– Sunday, July 18 – 10:00am, Campmeeting Finale and Visitor Sunday with Pastor Josh & Ashley Franks

 

Free admission, however a freewill love offering will be received each service. For more information, go to www.ptcsavannah.com or 731-727-8242