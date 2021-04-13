Changes for Ezekiel’s Call Ministries

WEST SALEM, Ohio – Change. This simple word can evoke so many different emotions. Today, we remind ourselves of the passage in Ecclesiastes 3 that talks about all the different things that come and go throughout the seasons of our lives.

Ezekiel’s Call is leaping into a season of change.

Jason has accepted the position of Assistant Pastor at his home church, Rolling Meadows Church of God, in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania. This church has always been a great supporter of our work, and always welcomed us with open arms; for this we are forever grateful!

Jamie and Jennifer are in the process of relocating from Northeast Ohio to East Tennessee. This move is something that both of the girls have prayed for over the past five years, and they are so excited to see what the Lord has in store! Jamie was offered a wonderful job opportunity in Sevierville, TN, and Jennifer will continue to work remotely with her current company. Both girls are already jumping into several ministry opportunities in the Pigeon Forge area and will be sharing more information on that in the months to come!

With the girls in Tennessee, and the increased responsibility for Jason to be physically present at his home church more regularly, we truly feel the Lord is simply leading us in different directions. There are going to be a lot of things that Jason, Jamie and Jennifer want to share with you in the coming months. As schedules and locations allow, we are also planning to do a couple “Reunion” concerts. We hope you will plan to be with us, since we will not have an opportunity to see many of you before all of this happens! Be sure to keep an eye out on Social Media for the latest information!

As always, please continue to keep us all in your prayers as we continue to do the Lord’s work, even if it might look a little different!