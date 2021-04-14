Greater Vision Releases You’ve Arrived to Digital Streaming Outlets

Greater Vision is continuing the celebration of its 30th anniversary by releasing its 2019 release, You’ve Arrived, to digital streaming outlets. Produced by Trey Ivey, You’ve Arrived features the hit songs “You’ve Arrived,” “I Remember the Fish” and “I’ve Been Washed Clean.” With strong lyrics, one-of-a kind harmonies, and a variety of refreshing, soul-stirring instrumentation and orchestrations, fans can now listen to each of the ten (10) tracks wherever they listen to music including Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, and more.

“We are excited to continue Greater Vision’s 30th anniversary celebration,” shared Ed Leonard, president of Daywind Music Group. “This group continues to set the standard for excellence in Gospel music in everything that they do. We are honored to be a part of their ministry. Look for more great things to come this year!”

Listen to the album now at https://ffm.to/gv_ya.