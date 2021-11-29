Changes for Hope’s Journey

Ellisville, MS (Vonda Armstrong)

Hope’s Journey Trio from Ellisville, MS to come off the road in January, 2022.

“I have been praying for God to show me when the time is right and today it was revealed, states group owner and manager, Vonda Armstrong.”

In a way, I’m sad but I am excited too for the future. What will I do? I don’t know yet, but God does and HE will show me. For one, I plan to spend more time with the grandbabies! I have already missed too much. I have some speaking events lined up next year. My husband, Jack and I also are planning some events for 2022 that will keep me busy. I am working right now on Southern Gospel Weekend 2022 in March at the Oxford Civic Center in Oxford, Alabama. And my company, Hey Y’all Media is a full-time job.

Alicia Estis and Jenny Sullivan will be coming off the road with Hope’s Journey, but plan to minister with their families as God opens doors. “So much has happened in the last year, and my outlook on life has completely changed. I have been asking God to show me the plans He has for my life. I feel with certainty in my heart that I am supposed to be home with my family, states Alicia.”

Jenny adds,” I am thankful for all you have done for us Vonda, and for the opportunities, we got because of you.”

“It has been a delight to sing and travel with these girls, adds Vonda. Please pray for us as we find the new normal.”