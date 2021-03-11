Changes For The Walkers

For nearly 30 years, The Walkers have been dedicated to the calling of music ministry and evangelism that started out as a family of four in 1991. These 30 years has been filled with great music, anointed preaching, countless souls saved, and friendships that will forever be instilled in us.

Moving forward, Geneva will be enjoying her retirement from The Walkers effective December 31, 2021.

In this new season, The Walkers will continue with Billy & Gail on a smaller scale as Billy enters his solo ministry.

If you would like to send Geneva a card of appreciation, please send them to The Walkers, PO Box 776, Perry, FL 32348. She looks forward to seeing you all in the remaining months and on occasion when she makes guest appearances.

You may call 850-672-9155 for bookings.

