Chordsmen Quartet Announce New Additions

Classic Artists Music Group member the Chordsmen Quartet of Piedmont, SC announces new additions to their music group. The Chime Records label anchor quartet is now touring with a full live three-piece band. The addition of the new members now gives concert goers the energy and excitement that so many have enjoyed over the years.

Chordsmen Qt manager Jerry Jennings says, “My brother and I reformed the quartet with one focus, to proclaim the good news of a saving Jesus. Our music programs consist of a mix of songs from southern gospel quartet, country flavored gospel and worship songs. We are working hard to give those that attend a TCQ concert that they have been asking for, requested longtime favorites and some of our hand-picked new songs with rich music and vocal arrangements.”

Bass Singer Harold Jennings shares, “ With a live band we are able to fit any type of singing from a church to a ticketed concert stage. There is an enthusiasm that is contagious with a live band. You can feel it and see people’s faces light up with real joy with the live music. We are so excited at what the future holds for our music outreach.”

In addition to the Jennings brothers, the group has added the talents of Rob Shelton singing lead. Rob is no stranger to gospel music. He comes from a singing family, The Sheltons. He is noted for his time spent with the Dixie Melody Boys and Pine Ridge Boys. He lives in Central, SC and is owner of Shelton Pest Control.

Returning to the group to sing tenor is Bubba Epps. Epps sang with the quartet several years ago but retired from singing due to some health issues. Being an ordained minister coupled with his tenor voice, there were different plans in his future. After improved and healing health, doors opened for him to return to the quartet to sing and share his witness. He and his bride Lisa were married May 2020. They reside in Marietta, SC.

Alex Wengerd traveled with the quartet in those formative years, yet he had to take a sabbatical due to his college and professional career. He rejoined the quartet as his career path and college graduation allowed him to be fully involved in a touring quartet. The music chemistry among Wengerd, percussionist Jonathan Crawford and bass guitarist Jerry Jennings is tight on ballads and the up-tempo convention songs. The energy and artful interpretations just adds to any song. Wengerd is married and the newlywed couple lives in Starr, SC.

Michael Underwood joins the quartet as sound engineer and is an integral part of the quartet’s concerts and travels. His background in gospel music is extensive. Working and traveling in a group is not new as he has been a life-long gospel music fanatic and is Jennings family friend. He and his wife Karen reside in Easley, SC.

Charlie Griffin of Classic Artists Music Group states, “Plans are laid for a new studio CD project release around NQC. The mix of favorite, traditional, new and requested songs is sure to be a crowd and radio favorite. Their CD-DVD project Pigeon Forge LIVE has received wonderful reviews and has been a great start to our music family.”

For personal appearance scheduling contact Jerry Jennings at 864-346-0449. More artist information is available at theChordsmenQuartet.com. The group is on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Tweeter.