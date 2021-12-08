CHORDSMEN QUARTET FOUNDER NOW SINGING IN HEAVENLY PLACES

Taylors, SC – John Keith “Doc” Jennings, 71, passed away peacefully on December 1, 2021, at home, surrounded by his family. His battle with cancer this time around was won in heavenly places.

He was born May 19, 1950, in Greenville, SC. Keith was extremely proud of his 30-year career in the fire service. Doc’s passion was singing. He was a founding member of The Chordsmen Quartet, a southern gospel music group. In the late 70’s, The Chordsmen Quartet was formed by three brothers, Thomas, Gary and Keith “Doc” Jennings. The group traveled for years all over SC, NC and Ga. spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ in churches and concerts. In recent years, Doc would travel with the revived quartet singing his signature song, IT’S MY DESIRE.

Doc had fought cancer with positive winning results previously. However, this return came with a vengeance. His life, Christian witness and love of family really touched the family and community. Always smiling, he was never down but just waiting on God’s perfect plan.

He would say, “Healed here or in Heaven, either way I win”

He enjoyed reading his Bible and journaling about his favorite Bible verses. Keith loved to garden and spend time with family and friends. His special time was spent with his wife Edie.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Edie King Jennings; his daughter Abby Voorhees (Travis) of Greer; son Todd Jennings (Amanda) of Taylors; his grandchildren, Ansley Jennings, Ashlyn and Drew Voorhees; a sister Kathy Adams of Pelzer; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

We grieve in our loss but have great comfort in knowing Doc Jennings made a difference. He showed us what it is to have a life well lived.