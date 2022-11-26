Chosen Road – “Appalachian Christmas”

Marking their debut as the flagship artist on Daywind Music Group’s newly relaunched Thoroughbred Records, bestselling bluegrass quartet Chosen Road will bow their first full-length holiday set, Appalachian Christmas, this Friday. Produced by the band’s Jonathan Buckner, Zachary Alvis and Tyler Robertson, the 13-track recording is highlighted by guest turns from some of the top names in Christian and Gospel music.

Album opener “Noel” showcases the beloved voice of Southern Gospel mainstay Guy Penrod. Penned by Chris Tomlin, Matt Redman and Ed Cash, the popular contemporary worship anthem is reimagined in anticipatory reverence, setting the stage for a collection of classic carols and Christmas standards—all hallmarked by Chosen Road’s signature bluegrass sound.

In addition, country music icon Jimmy Fortune joins the band for The Statler Brothers’ classic “Who Do You Think”; GRAMMY®-nominated trio Point of Grace is featured on a new arrangement of Andrew Peterson’s tenderly emotive “Labor of Love”; and multi Dove Award-winner Allan Hall of Selah shares lead vocals on Chosen Road’s joyful rendition of “Light of the Stable.”

The project also features the sacred carols “Joy to the World,” “O Come All Ye Faithful” and “Away In A Manger,” alongside a down-home instrumental arrangement of “Sleigh Ride,” and bluegrass favorites “Beautiful Star of Bethlehem” and Ralph Stanley’s “Christmas Is Near,” among other selections.

“It was so much fun to interpret these Christmas songs through the lens of bluegrass and Appalachian styles of music, and all the collaborations on the album represent very special moments with some of our musical heroes,” says Chosen Road founding member Jonathan Buckner. “We hope listeners will feel the same joy, peace and Hope that we know. There’s turmoil in the world all around us, and music is a universal language that speaks to everyone. Appalachian Christmas gives us an avenue to remind people of the Hope and joy found in the love of Jesus Christ—the greatest gift that’s ever been given.”

