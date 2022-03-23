CHOSEN ROAD CELEBRATES TOP 5 BILLBOARD DEBUT

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Acclaimed Song Garden recording artist Chosen Road marks another first in a noteworthy career with the Top 5 debut of their latest recording, Appalachian Hymns, on Billboard’s Bluegrass Albums chart. The collection lands at #4 on the publication’s March 22 chart and is the highest debut of the week.

Appalachian Hymns joins recordings by such iconic artists as Dolly Parton and Robert Plant/Alison Krauss on the chart’s Top 5 this week. Chosen Road’s 2020 release, Appalachian Worship, spent 30 weeks on the same chart.

“As a band, we are truly honored to see Appalachian Hymns on Billboard’s Bluegrass Albums chart,” said Jonathan Buckner, Chosen Road founding member. “The album is a collection of some of our favorite hymns of faith. The response it has received is proof that these songs are timeless, and the Truth contained therein is forever relevant.”

“We at Song Garden are grateful for and proud of Chosen Road’s success,” said Marilyn Keffer, Director, Song Garden Music Group. “I credit their success to being a group that truly sings from their heart. They live and believe every lyric they record.”

Produced by Chosen Road’s Zachary Alvis and Tyler Robertson, Appalachian Hymns released last fall and pairs the band’s unparalleled acoustic instrumentation and vocal harmonies with classic songs of faith. The 12-song collection features “Be Thou My Vision,” one of the oldest hymns of the Church, along with the rousing “Brethren We Have Met To Worship”; the striking simplicity of “My Savior’s Love”; the gentle, guitar-driven “Turn Your Eyes Upon Jesus”; the a cappella “How Beautiful Heaven Must Be”; and the crowd-pleasing instrumental “Send The Light.”