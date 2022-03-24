StowTown Artists Featured at NRB Convention Events

Nashville, TN – StowTown Records artists Sunday Drive and Tim Lovelace were honored to lend their talents at two separate events during the recent National Religious Broadcasters Christian Media Convention. This year’s convention was held at the Gaylord Opryland Convention Center in Nashville, TN.

Sunday Drive was invited to perform at a Gospel Music event hosted by The Truth Network where they debuted three songs from their upcoming album, Breaking Boundaries, which is set to release on April 8 at all retail and digital music outlets worldwide. Sunday Drive enjoyed making connections and celebrating those who work to share the Gospel through various media. “It was a privilege for Sunday Drive to perform for many of the leading Christian media members at NRB 2022,” shares Dusty Treece of Sunday Drive. “We had such a fun night and thank (Founder and President) Stu Epperson, Jr., (Chief Operating Officer) Michael Carbone, and the whole staff at Truth Network for this opportunity.” The Truth Network has been an ardent supporter of Southern Gospel music for many years.

Tim Lovelace was invited to lead worship for NRB’s Friday morning service. Longtime radio personality, Bob Lepine, was the guest speaker. Tim’s musical talents and Bob’s gift of encouragement made for a beautiful worship experience for NRB attendees. NRB is the world’s largest gathering of Christian communicators and ministry professionals, and Tim was honored to be a part of this year’s event. “Many thanks to NRB for inviting me to lead worship and share the platform with Bob Lepine. With nearly 30 years of hosting ‘Family Life Today,’ Bob’s radio outreach has touched millions of lives, and I am one in that number. NRB 2022 was a super successful event, and I was grateful to work with their amazing team.” Lovelace recently released Piano Praise, Volume 1, a collection of piano solos spanning popular hymns, praise & worship songs and gospel tunes. You can download or stream this album HERE.