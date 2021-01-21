CHRISTIAN COUNTRY ARTIST SHELLEM CLINE….ENGAGED

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on January 20, 2021 – 5:30 pm -

National award winning and multi-charting Christian Country Artist, Shellem Cline took a knee on Friday January 15, and asked his girlfriend Megan to be his wife. Shellem performed a special song for her in front of several family members and friends along with hundreds of strangers at the fountain in Pigeon Forge, TN located inside “The Island.” The two have not set a specific wedding date as of yet, but Cline stated that “Megan says it will be in the fall of 2021!” For more information on the happy couple or to find out more about the ministry of Shellem Cline, visit his website at www.shellemcline.com.

