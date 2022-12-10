Classic Artists Music Group Announces Jack Hanks Joins Master’s Trio

Jack is the newest member of the Master’s Trio. He was born and raised in Ashland, KY into a loving Christian home by parents who made sure he and his sister were in church regularly. His singing heritage, love of gospel music, humor and testimony are what makes Jack the perfect fit for the Master’s Trio.

Jack’s parents also took him and his sister to see and hear all the top Gospel groups of the ‘60s and ‘70s. This turned out to be a great influence in his life.

Saved as a teenager, through the years he sang primarily in church groups and with regional groups. Two notable influences were Johnathan Nabors and Carl Taylor. It was during this time Jack rededicated his life to the Lord. Nabors and Taylor greatly influenced Jack’s life and singing style. Taylor’s Dad taught singing and music at the Vaughn Music School in Tennessee.

One of the most musical influences came when he joined the Gospel Harmony Boys as baritone in 199. In those next seven years his singing was greatly influenced by the GHB and tenor, Clacy Williams. After leaving the GHB, he worked in sales and the family business while singing on a limited scale with some other regional artists.

In October, Steve Black called about him joining the Master’s Trio.

Jack thought about and prayed over the offer. After dealing with Prostate Cancer surgery and getting an all clear from the Dr. a few weeks later, He couldn’t help but follow the calling placed on his life years ago to spread the Gospel in song.

Hanks says “God was blessing me and calling me to sing again. I still have another diagnosis to overcome, which I will with God wiping it clean. Praise His name!!! I look forward to meeting all my old friends in Gospel Music and making new ones with the master’s Trio.”

Group manager Steve Black states, “We are excited to welcome Jack to the family. He is an exceptional singer, and it shows in his stylings and delivery. His commitment TO Christ and our music is a shining star. We are expecting some great things in our future.”

Hanks first appearance with the group will be at the Gospel Harmony Boys 70th Anniversary Concert, December 30, 2022, in Crosslanes, WV. On the 6:00 pm concert with the Gospel Harmony Boys are past GHB members and special guests the master’s Trio.

Plans are for a new recording in 2023 featuring the innovative versatile harmonies of the master’s Trio. Classic Artists Music Group is now gathering new material for this project.

For more artist information visit MastersTrio.com. Exclusive scheduling by Rivergate Talent, Nashville, TN (615-649-8181). The Master’s Trio are vital artists with the Classic Artists Music Group, ClassicArtistRecordsllc.net.

