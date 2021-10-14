Clearvision Quartet Announces Passing Last original group member passes away

Oxford, AL – Chapel Valley recording artist and Oxford, Alabama based Clearvision Quartet painfully announce the passing of their last original member and current bass vocalist Jay Peoples. He passed away just before noon today at Grandview Hospital in Birmingham, AL. He was 63 years old. He leaves behind his wife Suzanne, 4 children and 8 grandchildren.

Group manager Steve Dover released the following statement, “We received word this morning that Jay coded. All efforts to revive him were unsuccessful. To say this one hurts is an understatement. Not only was he my ministry partner for over 10 years but he was my friend first. We’ve known each other over 20 years. His presence will surely be missed on and off stage.”

His wife, Suzanne, posted the following this afternoon on her personal Facebook page, “…my heart is absolutely broken. This morning Jay Peoples met Jesus face to face. He has spent his life singing and preaching about Him and Heaven and all the glory they hold…now he is there rejoicing. Rest easy my love until I see you again.”

Arrangements are pending at this time. When completed they will be posted on Clearvision’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/clearvisionquartet and on their website www.clearvisionqt.com.

Dover concluded, “we ask that everyone continue to pray for Suzanne, their children and grandchildren, and the members of the Clearvision family.

Clearvision Quartet is an all-male southern gospel quartet based in Oxford, AL. The group has been in ministry over 11 years traveling mainly in the southeast. For more information or to book Clearvision, contact them through their website www.clearvisionqt.com or via email at steve.cvq@gmail.com