Coastal Media Acquires Fire Fest Campmeeting In Florida

Coastal Media is excited to announce the acquisition of Fire Fest Campmeeting, a long-standing Christian music event held annually in Florida.

Rob Patz, CEO of Coastal Media, is also the owner of the popular Creekside Gospel Music Convention, held in Pigeon Forge at the end of October every year.

“We love the concept of this event and are looking forward to growing Fire Fest over the next few years”

From the current board: Fire Fest Campmeeting for the Soul started as a shared vision, two men, in two different places seeing the same event, at the same time. Three months later, there was music in the donkey pasture.

Six years have passed along with many memories, songs, words, hugs and prayers. As we came together to host this year’s event, we realized we had taken Fire Fest as far as we could and that it was time to pass the torch.

It is with great excitement and anticipation of what is to come, that we hand off to Rob and Kristen Patz. Thank you for running the next leg of the race. We pray God blesses Fire Fest Campmeeting and grows it beyond every expectation.

Randy and Amy Nichols (Appointed2)

Pastor Ray and Kathy Miller (Country Chapel)