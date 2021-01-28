Coastal Media Gears Up for Creekside Revival

Plans are coming together for the inaugural event, Creekside Revival, which will be held at the Evergreen Smoky Mountain Convention Center in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, March 24-27, 2021.

Creekside Revival will be four days packed full of preaching, praise and prayer. Many of the hallmarks of the popular fall Creekside event will be incorporated into this brand new event, with showcases on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday mornings, and evening concerts beginning on Wednesday, March 24 and running through Saturday, March 27.

We will also be carrying over the ever-popular Midnight Prayer on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday nights.

“We are excited to be bringing a new event to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, after the success we’ve had with Creekside,” says Coastal Media owner Rob Patz. “With all of the things going on in the world today, we need revival more than anything else right now.”

For hotel reservations or VIP passes, please call Rob at 360-933-0741 or email events@sgnscoops.com