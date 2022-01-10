Coastal Media Welcomes Kristina Cornell

Coastal Media is pleased to announce the addition of Kristina Cornell as Director of Sales and Digital Marketing for SGN Scoops Magazine. “I am completely amazed at how God has orchestrated this opportunity. I get to experience all of my passions in one place: marketing, talking to amazing people, writing, and ministry. It’s an enormous blessing,” states Cornell.

Rob Patz, owner of Coastal Media and SGN Scoops Magazine had this to say: “We believe that Kristina, with her marketing and sales background and her knowledge of Southern Gospel, is a great fit for our expanding team. We love her heart for the artists we serve and her excitement to see each ministry grow.”

If you are interested in learning more about the brand new advertising packages and ministry opportunities, please reach out by emailing kristina@sgnscoops.com. We right now have a Diamond Awards special going