Coffmans Sign with Big Picture Records

The Coffmans, a rising Gospel family trio hailing from Danville, KY, has joined the label family at Big Picture Records.

Rooted in Southern Gospel, the Coffman’s unique sound delivers a progressive twist, making them popular with their peers and fans alike. Jason Crabb states, “many people do things because they want to. It’s refreshing to see people called to do what they are doing and love that call.” Fans of the Coffmans enjoy their passionate presentation of their work and enjoy listening to the down-home stories and testimonies shared while on tour. The message of Jesus is evident in each song, and the music is designed to appeal to audiences of all ages.

The Coffmans, featuring Louis, Tamra, and Canaan Coffman, are currently working on their debut album with Big Picture Records set to release late 2022.

“We are excited about God placing us with Big Picture Records at this time in our ministry,” shares Tamra. “While we have worked very hard the last ten years, to say that our work ethic or calling makes us any more deserving than other ministries would be wrong. God is faithful and we believe this venture is a result of His faithfulness. We look forward to seeing God move through this partnership.”

Jaquita Lindsey, label manager for Big Picture Records, a division of Artist Resource Services (Daywind/New Day), adds, “I have had the opportunity to spend time with the Coffmans several times at the National Quartet Convention and have felt it an honor to get to know them more in recent months. They have such tender spirits, and I’m very excited to work with them and watch their ministry grow.”

The Coffmans join Justified Quartet as the first artists on Big Picture Records, a boutique label operate by Artist Resource Services and distributed to retail through New Day Christian Distributors, covering all major physical, digital and streaming outlets.

Artist Resource Services (ARS) provides services for independent artists and labels across genres including audio and video recording, marketing (including social media, radio promotion, and public relations), distribution, manufacturing, and merchandising. ARS serves artists and labels from the Southern Gospel community such as Jordan Family Band, Vaughn Family, Michael Booth, HighRoad, Browders, and House of Isaacs. For more information about Artist Resource Services, visit daywindrecordingstudios.co