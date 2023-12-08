Congrats to Authentic Unlimited and The SGN Scoops Top 20 Bluegrass December 2023

December 8, 2023

1 Thank You Lord For Grace Authentic Unlimited/Billy Blue Records
2 I Know The One Who Knows Chigger Hill Boys & Terri/Morning Glory Music
3 It’s Too Late Carson Peters & Iron Mountain/Billy Blue Records
4 Man In The Middle Phillips And Banks/Independent
5 I Want To Be Like You Chosen Road/Thoroughbred Records
6 Because Of Me Eagle’s Wings/Independent
7 The Mighty Name Of Jesus High Fidelity/Rebel Records
8 Can I Tell You About My Jesus Primitive Qt/Mountain Heritage
9 Family Chain Becky Isaacs Bowman/House Of Isaacs/New Day
10 Still Standing Gospel Plowboys/Mountain Fever Records
11 Way Up On The Mountain Becky Isaacs Bowman/House Of Isaacs/New Day
12 Jordan Darin & Brooke Aldridge/Billy Blue Records
13 Come To Jesus Danny Burns w/Sam Bush/Pinecastle Records
14 Leave It In The Hands Of The Lord Darren Nicholson/Mountain Home/Crossroads
15 I’ll Look To Him Britton Family/Independent
16 Old Country Baptizing Zoe & Cloyd/Organic/Crossroads
17 I’m Too Near Home Strings Of Victory/Independent
18 Scars In Heaven Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers/Billy Blue Records
19 Hell’s Fire Jimmy Howson/Independent
20 Please Don’t Throw The Hymn Book Eric Horner/Independent

