Congrats to Authentic Unlimited and The SGN Scoops Top 20 Bluegrass December 2023

1 Thank You Lord For Grace Authentic Unlimited/Billy Blue Records

2 I Know The One Who Knows Chigger Hill Boys & Terri/Morning Glory Music

3 It’s Too Late Carson Peters & Iron Mountain/Billy Blue Records

4 Man In The Middle Phillips And Banks/Independent

5 I Want To Be Like You Chosen Road/Thoroughbred Records

6 Because Of Me Eagle’s Wings/Independent

7 The Mighty Name Of Jesus High Fidelity/Rebel Records

8 Can I Tell You About My Jesus Primitive Qt/Mountain Heritage

9 Family Chain Becky Isaacs Bowman/House Of Isaacs/New Day

10 Still Standing Gospel Plowboys/Mountain Fever Records

11 Way Up On The Mountain Becky Isaacs Bowman/House Of Isaacs/New Day

12 Jordan Darin & Brooke Aldridge/Billy Blue Records

13 Come To Jesus Danny Burns w/Sam Bush/Pinecastle Records

14 Leave It In The Hands Of The Lord Darren Nicholson/Mountain Home/Crossroads

15 I’ll Look To Him Britton Family/Independent

16 Old Country Baptizing Zoe & Cloyd/Organic/Crossroads

17 I’m Too Near Home Strings Of Victory/Independent

18 Scars In Heaven Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers/Billy Blue Records

19 Hell’s Fire Jimmy Howson/Independent