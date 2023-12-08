Congrats to Authentic Unlimited and The SGN Scoops Top 20 Bluegrass December 2023

|1
|Thank You Lord For Grace
|Authentic Unlimited/Billy Blue Records
|2
|I Know The One Who Knows
|Chigger Hill Boys & Terri/Morning Glory Music
|3
|It’s Too Late
|Carson Peters & Iron Mountain/Billy Blue Records
|4
|Man In The Middle
|Phillips And Banks/Independent
|5
|I Want To Be Like You
|Chosen Road/Thoroughbred Records
|6
|Because Of Me
|Eagle’s Wings/Independent
|7
|The Mighty Name Of Jesus
|High Fidelity/Rebel Records
|8
|Can I Tell You About My Jesus
|Primitive Qt/Mountain Heritage
|9
|Family Chain
|Becky Isaacs Bowman/House Of Isaacs/New Day
|10
|Still Standing
|Gospel Plowboys/Mountain Fever Records
|11
|Way Up On The Mountain
|Becky Isaacs Bowman/House Of Isaacs/New Day
|12
|Jordan
|Darin & Brooke Aldridge/Billy Blue Records
|13
|Come To Jesus
|Danny Burns w/Sam Bush/Pinecastle Records
|14
|Leave It In The Hands Of The Lord
|Darren Nicholson/Mountain Home/Crossroads
|15
|I’ll Look To Him
|Britton Family/Independent
|16
|Old Country Baptizing
|Zoe & Cloyd/Organic/Crossroads
|17
|I’m Too Near Home
|Strings Of Victory/Independent
|18
|Scars In Heaven
|Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers/Billy Blue Records
|19
|Hell’s Fire
|Jimmy Howson/Independent
|20
|Please Don’t Throw The Hymn Book
|Eric Horner/Independent
