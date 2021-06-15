Congrats to Eagle’s Wings and The Top 20 SGN SCOOPS Bluegrass July 2021
Congrats to Eagle’s Wings for the Number 1 Bluegrass song for July 2021!
1 Someday Eagle’s Wings/Independent
2 Hear Jerusalem Calling Joe Mullins & Radio Ramblers/Billy Blue Records
3 March Around Jericho Carolina Blue/Billy Blue Records
4 I Found Life Tonja Rose/Mansion
5 Peace In Trusting Isaacs/ARS
6 Traveling The Highway Home Grascals/Crossroads
7 I Have A Friend Jessica Horton/M.A.C. Records
8 When He Blessed my Soul Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver/Independent
9 Walking in The Spirit Williamson Branch/Pinecastle Records
10 I’m Still Here Tim Davis/Independent
11 Little At A Time Lonesome River Band/Independent
12 When He Calls My Name Alan Bibey & Grasstowne/Billy Blue Records
13 There’s A Record Book Chuck Wagon Gang/ Crossroads
14 When The Sun Rose Up That Morn Sideline/Crossroads
15 Where Would I Be King James Boys/Independent
16 When We All Get To Heaven Strings Of Victory/Independent
17 I Want To Take Someone With Me Primitive Qt/Mountain Heritage
18 We Don’t Have Much Farther To Go Jimmy Howson/Independent
19 Precious Memories Greg Moses/Independent
20 Lift Your Voice, Bow Your Head Bluegrass At The Crossroads/Crossroads