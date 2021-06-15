Congrats to Eagle’s Wings and The Top 20 SGN SCOOPS Bluegrass July 2021

Congrats to Eagle’s Wings for the Number 1 Bluegrass song for July 2021!

1 Someday Eagle’s Wings/Independent

2 Hear Jerusalem Calling Joe Mullins & Radio Ramblers/Billy Blue Records

3 March Around Jericho Carolina Blue/Billy Blue Records

4 I Found Life Tonja Rose/Mansion

5 Peace In Trusting Isaacs/ARS

6 Traveling The Highway Home Grascals/Crossroads

7 I Have A Friend Jessica Horton/M.A.C. Records

8 When He Blessed my Soul Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver/Independent

9 Walking in The Spirit Williamson Branch/Pinecastle Records

10 I’m Still Here Tim Davis/Independent

11 Little At A Time Lonesome River Band/Independent

12 When He Calls My Name Alan Bibey & Grasstowne/Billy Blue Records

13 There’s A Record Book Chuck Wagon Gang/ Crossroads

14 When The Sun Rose Up That Morn Sideline/Crossroads

15 Where Would I Be King James Boys/Independent

16 When We All Get To Heaven Strings Of Victory/Independent

17 I Want To Take Someone With Me Primitive Qt/Mountain Heritage

18 We Don’t Have Much Farther To Go Jimmy Howson/Independent

19 Precious Memories Greg Moses/Independent

20 Lift Your Voice, Bow Your Head Bluegrass At The Crossroads/Crossroads