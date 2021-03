Congrats To The Down East Boys (# 1) and The SGN SCOOPS Top 100 (April 2021)

Song Title Artist/Label

1. What Love Down East Boys/Crossroads

2. Goliath Joseph Habedank/Daywind

3. Practice What You’re Preaching LeFevre Quartet/Daywind

4. He Will Be God Whisnants/UIA

5. Salvation’s Song Taylor’s/StowTown

6. I Call It Home Tribute Quartet/Daywind

7. The Hem Of His Garment Mark Trammell Quartet/Crimson Road

8. We Come In The Name of Jesus Mylon Hayes Family/Independent

9. Child Of the King Gaither Vocal Band/Gaither Music

10. Glory Steeles/StowTown

11. I Will Not Be Shaken Gold City/Sony

12. How Good Does Grace Feel Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind

13. Send It On Down The Nile Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music

14. I Wish I Could Tell You Guardians/StowTown

15. I’ve Been Washed Clean Greater Vision/Daywind

16. What We Need Old Time Preacher’s Quartet/Family Music Grp

17. First Church Of Mercy The Sound/Daywind

18. Walk Me Through Perrys/StowTown

19. I Know He Is Mine 11th Hour/Crossroads

20. Keep Praying Lore Family/Crossroads

21. Rescue Story Fields of Grace/Family Music Group

22. This Same Jesus Masters Voice/Crossroads

23. Looks Like Jesus To Me Talleys/Crossroads

24. He Rescued Me Endless Highway/Crossroads

25. Deliver Again Foresters/Independent

26. Movin On Bibletones/Independent

27. He Walked Out Triumphant Quartet/StowTown

28. Never Changing God Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads

29. You Gotta Have A Song Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind

30. What Livin Is Lance Driskell/Independent

31. Turn To The Cross Hyssongs/Independent

32. Home Is Sounding Sweeter Inspirations/Crossroads

33. All The Way To The Gates Kramers/StowTown

34. Look At All I Lost The Old Paths/Crossroads

35. Storm Before the Calm Heart 2 Heart/ Independent

36. The Wilderness Isaacs/Gaither Music

37. Potter’s Wheel Wisecarvers/Crossroads

38. Little Things Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley

39. Wake Up Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown

40. There’s A Meetin Josh & Ashley Franks/Independent

41. Hope For The World Jordan Family Band/Independent

42. I’ll Put On A Crown Folenius/Independent

43. End Of The Story GloryWay Quartet/Independent

44. Nobody Erwins/StowTown

45. Jesus In The Boat A’men Quartet/Independent

46. Born Again Sunday Drive/Crossroads

47. To Save My Life Carolina Boys Quartet/Crossroads

48. My Home Browders/Dream Big

49. It Runs In The Family Collingsworth Family/StowTown

50. Gonna Keep Livin’ Three Bridges/Crossroads

51. Sing Joy To The World Sacred Harmony/Family Music Group

52. Don’t Be Caught Dead Without Jesus Justified Qt/Independent

53. When You Pray, Pray For America MARK209/Independent

54. Jordan Nelons/Daywind

55. Hard Times Zane & Donna King/StowTown

56. This Ship Was Made To Sail Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music

57. I Like Southern Gospel Style The Best Les Butler/Family Music Group

58. Get On The Wheel Hope’s Journey/Independent

59. What Grace Can Do Phillips Family/Independent

60. What A Day Legacy Five/Daywind

61. Always Enough Bowling Family/Independent

62. Hallelujah, What A Savior Soul’d Out Quartet/Crossroads

63. The Beatitudes Song River’s Edge/Independent

64. Calling All Prodigals Kenna Turner West/Crossroads

65. Walking In The Spirit Williamson Branch/Pinecastle

66. I’ll Take The Old Highway Sound Street/Independent

67. His Name Is Jesus Tim Menzies/New Day Records

68. Come Up Clean Steve Ladd/Crossroads

69. Something Got A Hold Of My Soul Eagle’s Wings/Indepependent

70. Messiah Overcame Karen Peck & New River/Daywind

71. He Still Moves Mountains For Me Purpose/Chapel Valley

72. Give Them Jesus Williamsons/Family Music Group

73. Your Son Chris Golden/24K Records

74. Joy To The World Martins/Gaither Music

75. This Poet Voices/Independent

76. Jesus Is Lord Butler,Hughes, & Hayes/Independent

77. Everything’s Gonna Be Alright Janet Paschal/Gaither Music

78. I Want To Take Someone With Me Primitive Qt/Independent

79. On My Knees Doug Corum/Independent

80. Because of The Cross Greesons/Independent

81. The Hour I First Believed Derrick Loudermilk Band/Independent

83. I’m Working On A Building Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley

84. That’ll Preach Mercy’s Well/Independent

86. You Can’t Say He Didn’t Love Us Mark Bishop/Crossroads

87. Apart From You Susan Whisnant/UIA

88. He Has Joyaires/Independent

89. Good News Wilbanks/Independent

90. Why Chosen/Independent

91. I Have A Friend Jessica Horton/M.A.C. Records

92. Second Chances Pathfinders/Independent

93. I’m My Father’s Daughter Mary Burke/Independent

94.Remember His Faithfulness Riley Harrison Clark/Daywind

95. Joy Has Come Frosts/Mansion

96. There Is Love Cana’s Voice/StowTown

97. When That Seeing Man Saw Sounds Of Jericho/Song Garden

98. The God Who Never Changes Lauren Talley/Crossroads

99. Soon We Will Be Going Home 4 Calvary Qt/Independent