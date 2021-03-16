announcements

Congratulations to Williamson Branch and the Top 20 SGN SCOOP BLUEGRASS (April 2021)

Congratulations to Williamson Branch # 1 “Walking In The Spirit” and the Bluegrass Top 20

1 Walking In The Spirit Williamson Branch/Pinecastle Records
2 Grit & Grace Balsam Range/Mountain Home Music
3 Something Got A Hold Of My Soul Eagle’s Wings/Independent
4 The Wilderness Isaacs/Independent
5 I Want To Take Someone With Me Primitive Quartet/Mountain Heritage
6 That Home Far Away Zoe & Cloyd/Organic Records
7 I Have A Friend Jessica Horton/MAC Records
8 I’m Still Here Tim Davis/Independent
9 It’s Not Goodbye Bama Blu Grace/Family Music Group
10 Stack Them Stones Marksmen Quartet/Independent
11 Somebody Loves Me Rebekah Speer/Independent
12 Some Days I Feel Like David Lakeside/Independent
13 There Is A Place Walking By Faith/Jeff Tolbert/Independent
14 Someday Eagle’s Wings/Independent
15 Wonderful Merciful Savior Britton Family/Independent
16 Homecoming Day Rochesters/Independent
17 Worry Never Done Nothing East Ridge Boys/Mansion
18 I Found Life Tonja Rose/Mansion
19 Dust On The Bible Junior Sisk & Ramblers Choice/Independent
20 Send It On Down The Nile Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music