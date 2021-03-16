Congratulations to Williamson Branch and the Top 20 SGN SCOOP BLUEGRASS (April 2021)
Congratulations to Williamson Branch # 1 “Walking In The Spirit” and the Bluegrass Top 20
|1
|Walking In The Spirit
|Williamson Branch/Pinecastle Records
|2
|Grit & Grace
|Balsam Range/Mountain Home Music
|3
|Something Got A Hold Of My Soul
|Eagle’s Wings/Independent
|4
|The Wilderness
|Isaacs/Independent
|5
|I Want To Take Someone With Me
|Primitive Quartet/Mountain Heritage
|6
|That Home Far Away
|Zoe & Cloyd/Organic Records
|7
|I Have A Friend
|Jessica Horton/MAC Records
|8
|I’m Still Here
|Tim Davis/Independent
|9
|It’s Not Goodbye
|Bama Blu Grace/Family Music Group
|10
|Stack Them Stones
|Marksmen Quartet/Independent
|11
|Somebody Loves Me
|Rebekah Speer/Independent
|12
|Some Days I Feel Like David
|Lakeside/Independent
|13
|There Is A Place
|Walking By Faith/Jeff Tolbert/Independent
|14
|Someday
|Eagle’s Wings/Independent
|15
|Wonderful Merciful Savior
|Britton Family/Independent
|16
|Homecoming Day
|Rochesters/Independent
|17
|Worry Never Done Nothing
|East Ridge Boys/Mansion
|18
|I Found Life
|Tonja Rose/Mansion
|19
|Dust On The Bible
|Junior Sisk & Ramblers Choice/Independent
|20
|Send It On Down The Nile
|Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music