announcements

Congrats to Tim Menzies and The Top 40 SGN SCOOPS Christian Country January 2022

scoopsnews

Congratulations Tim Menzies and The SGN SCOOPS Top 40 Christian Country Songs….

1

Don’t Wait

Tim Menzies/New Day Records
2 I Surrender To The King Jackson Heights/Center Stage Music
3 Where Will You Spend Eternity Crystle Elam/Independent
4 People Like Me Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
5 Amazing Saving Grace Derrick Loudermilk Band/Independent
6 Something That Grace Can Do Mary Burke/Independent
7 I SeeYou There Shellem Cline/Tire Swing Records
8 Did I Make A Difference Caleb Howard/Independent
9 Family and Faith Mitchell Whisnant/Independent
10 You Say Tonja Rose/Mansion
11 Beacon Of Light Carol Barham/MAC Records
12 Sunday Service In The Sand Brian Kelly/Independent
13 I’m Ready MARK209/Independent
14 Just The Way I Am Journeys/Chapel Valley
15 Just In Time Matt Linton/Independent
16 Prisoner Of Love Dennis Jolly/Independent
17 Is Anybody Not Ashamed Of Jesus Chosen/Independent
18 The Call Tim Davis/Independent
19 Scars Dean/Independent
20 The Last Word Kevin & Kim Abney/Independent
21 Right Here, Right Now Joy Holden/Independent
22 Life’s Railway To Heaven Jessica Horton/MAC Records
23 God Is Looking At My Heart Jim Sheldon/Independent
24 I Wasn’t Ready Yet Chris Golden/24K Records
25 The Doctor Appointed 2/Independent
26 Come Home Kind Of God Endless Highway/Crossroads
27 I Don’t Have Time Williamson Branch/Pine Castle
28 When They See Me Freemans/Godsey Media
29 The Light Sunday Drive/Crossroads
30 When I Met Jesus Emily Faith/Independent
31 Rain In The Desert Sonshine Road/Independent
32 It’s Time To Go Back Home Jamie Haage/Independent
33 Standing In The Rain Bev McCann/Independent
34 Love You Through The Scars Johnson Edition/Independent
35 Cowboy Church Jimmy Reno/Independent
36 A New Thing Lance Driskell/Independent
37 God Bless The Boy Cody Johnson/Independent
38 The Black Sheep Met The Lamb Justin Todd Herod/Independent
39 Old School Scott Mac Brown/Independent
40 What Would I Do Rex Robards/Independent

 