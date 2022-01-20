Congrats to Tim Menzies and The Top 40 SGN SCOOPS Christian Country January 2022
Congratulations Tim Menzies and The SGN SCOOPS Top 40 Christian Country Songs….
|
1
|
Don’t Wait
|
Tim Menzies/New Day Records
|2
|I Surrender To The King
|Jackson Heights/Center Stage Music
|3
|Where Will You Spend Eternity
|Crystle Elam/Independent
|4
|People Like Me
|Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
|5
|Amazing Saving Grace
|Derrick Loudermilk Band/Independent
|6
|Something That Grace Can Do
|Mary Burke/Independent
|7
|I SeeYou There
|Shellem Cline/Tire Swing Records
|8
|Did I Make A Difference
|Caleb Howard/Independent
|9
|Family and Faith
|Mitchell Whisnant/Independent
|10
|You Say
|Tonja Rose/Mansion
|11
|Beacon Of Light
|Carol Barham/MAC Records
|12
|Sunday Service In The Sand
|Brian Kelly/Independent
|13
|I’m Ready
|MARK209/Independent
|14
|Just The Way I Am
|Journeys/Chapel Valley
|15
|Just In Time
|Matt Linton/Independent
|16
|Prisoner Of Love
|Dennis Jolly/Independent
|17
|Is Anybody Not Ashamed Of Jesus
|Chosen/Independent
|18
|The Call
|Tim Davis/Independent
|19
|Scars
|Dean/Independent
|20
|The Last Word
|Kevin & Kim Abney/Independent
|21
|Right Here, Right Now
|Joy Holden/Independent
|22
|Life’s Railway To Heaven
|Jessica Horton/MAC Records
|23
|God Is Looking At My Heart
|Jim Sheldon/Independent
|24
|I Wasn’t Ready Yet
|Chris Golden/24K Records
|25
|The Doctor
|Appointed 2/Independent
|26
|Come Home Kind Of God
|Endless Highway/Crossroads
|27
|I Don’t Have Time
|Williamson Branch/Pine Castle
|28
|When They See Me
|Freemans/Godsey Media
|29
|The Light
|Sunday Drive/Crossroads
|30
|When I Met Jesus
|Emily Faith/Independent
|31
|Rain In The Desert
|Sonshine Road/Independent
|32
|It’s Time To Go Back Home
|Jamie Haage/Independent
|33
|Standing In The Rain
|Bev McCann/Independent
|34
|Love You Through The Scars
|Johnson Edition/Independent
|35
|Cowboy Church
|Jimmy Reno/Independent
|36
|A New Thing
|Lance Driskell/Independent
|37
|God Bless The Boy
|Cody Johnson/Independent
|38
|The Black Sheep Met The Lamb
|Justin Todd Herod/Independent
|39
|Old School
|Scott Mac Brown/Independent
|40
|What Would I Do
|Rex Robards/Independent