Congrats to Tim Menzies and The Top 40 SGN SCOOPS Christian Country January 2022

1 Don’t Wait Tim Menzies/New Day Records

2 I Surrender To The King Jackson Heights/Center Stage Music

3 Where Will You Spend Eternity Crystle Elam/Independent

4 People Like Me Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music

5 Amazing Saving Grace Derrick Loudermilk Band/Independent

6 Something That Grace Can Do Mary Burke/Independent

7 I SeeYou There Shellem Cline/Tire Swing Records

8 Did I Make A Difference Caleb Howard/Independent

9 Family and Faith Mitchell Whisnant/Independent

10 You Say Tonja Rose/Mansion

11 Beacon Of Light Carol Barham/MAC Records

12 Sunday Service In The Sand Brian Kelly/Independent

13 I’m Ready MARK209/Independent

14 Just The Way I Am Journeys/Chapel Valley

15 Just In Time Matt Linton/Independent

16 Prisoner Of Love Dennis Jolly/Independent

17 Is Anybody Not Ashamed Of Jesus Chosen/Independent

18 The Call Tim Davis/Independent

19 Scars Dean/Independent

20 The Last Word Kevin & Kim Abney/Independent

21 Right Here, Right Now Joy Holden/Independent

22 Life’s Railway To Heaven Jessica Horton/MAC Records

23 God Is Looking At My Heart Jim Sheldon/Independent

24 I Wasn’t Ready Yet Chris Golden/24K Records

25 The Doctor Appointed 2/Independent

26 Come Home Kind Of God Endless Highway/Crossroads

27 I Don’t Have Time Williamson Branch/Pine Castle

28 When They See Me Freemans/Godsey Media

29 The Light Sunday Drive/Crossroads

30 When I Met Jesus Emily Faith/Independent

31 Rain In The Desert Sonshine Road/Independent

32 It’s Time To Go Back Home Jamie Haage/Independent

33 Standing In The Rain Bev McCann/Independent

34 Love You Through The Scars Johnson Edition/Independent

35 Cowboy Church Jimmy Reno/Independent

36 A New Thing Lance Driskell/Independent

37 God Bless The Boy Cody Johnson/Independent

38 The Black Sheep Met The Lamb Justin Todd Herod/Independent

39 Old School Scott Mac Brown/Independent