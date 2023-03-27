March 27, 2023

Southern Gospel News SGNScoops Digital

Gospel Music News and Information & Home of the Diamond Awards

Congratulation to Heaven’s Mountain Band and the SGN SCOOPS Top 20 Bluegrass (April, 2023)

scoopsnews02 mins

1 Better Times Heaven’s Mountain Band/Family Music Group
2 Way Up On The Hill Eagle’s Wings/Independent
3 Would You Carry Me Doyle Lawson & Quick Silver/Billy Blue Records
4 My Path Was Paved By The Blood Of Chigger Hill Boys/Morning Star Music
5 Amazed By Grace Matthews Family/Independent
6 Nothing New McBride Family/Family Music Group
7 Gabriel’s Already Standing Lonesome River Band/Mountain Home/Crossroad
8 One Wide River To Cross Mark Bishop/Sonlite/Crossroads
9 Go Spread The Gospel Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers/Billy Blue Rec
10 I’ll Meet You In The Morning Becky Isaacs Bowman/House Of Isaacs/New Day
11 A Life Well Lived Darryl Mosley/Pine Castle
12 My Future Ain’t What It Used To Be Marty Rabon/Jerry Salley/Billy Blue Records
13 Waitin’ On The Lord Eric Horner/Independent
14 On My Father’s Side Tim Menzies/ New Day Records/New Day
15 Why Not Now Gospel Plow Boys/Mountain Fever Records
16 Thy Burdens Are Greater Than Mine David Peterson & 1946/Independent
17 Homesick Morrison Sisters/ Independent
18 Big God Darryl Mosley (w/ Ronnie Booth)/Independent
19 Hammer On McBride Family/ Family Music Group
20 Oh Me Of Little Faith Benson/Mountain Home

Related News