Congratulation to Heaven’s Mountain Band and the SGN SCOOPS Top 20 Bluegrass (April, 2023)

1 Better Times Heaven’s Mountain Band/Family Music Group

2 Way Up On The Hill Eagle’s Wings/Independent

3 Would You Carry Me Doyle Lawson & Quick Silver/Billy Blue Records

4 My Path Was Paved By The Blood Of Chigger Hill Boys/Morning Star Music

5 Amazed By Grace Matthews Family/Independent

6 Nothing New McBride Family/Family Music Group

7 Gabriel’s Already Standing Lonesome River Band/Mountain Home/Crossroad

8 One Wide River To Cross Mark Bishop/Sonlite/Crossroads

9 Go Spread The Gospel Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers/Billy Blue Rec

10 I’ll Meet You In The Morning Becky Isaacs Bowman/House Of Isaacs/New Day

11 A Life Well Lived Darryl Mosley/Pine Castle

12 My Future Ain’t What It Used To Be Marty Rabon/Jerry Salley/Billy Blue Records

13 Waitin’ On The Lord Eric Horner/Independent

14 On My Father’s Side Tim Menzies/ New Day Records/New Day

15 Why Not Now Gospel Plow Boys/Mountain Fever Records

16 Thy Burdens Are Greater Than Mine David Peterson & 1946/Independent

17 Homesick Morrison Sisters/ Independent

18 Big God Darryl Mosley (w/ Ronnie Booth)/Independent

19 Hammer On McBride Family/ Family Music Group