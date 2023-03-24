Congratulations to The Whisnants and The Top 100 (April, 2023)

1 He Won’t Stay Gone Whisnants/UIA

2 Once And For All Gold City/Sony Music

3 Liar,Liar Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind

4 Ark Of His Grace Inspirations/Crossroads

5 A Hundred Different Altars Steeles/StowTown

6 God’s Been Good LeFevre Qt/Daywind

7 Never Not God The Sound/Daywind

8 Just As Sure Mylon Hayes Family/UIA

9 Testify Legacy Five/StowTown

10 Run To The Door Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Rd

11 You Love, I’ll Judge Lore Family/Crossroads

12 Celebration At The Empty Grave Down East Boys/Crossroads

13 When You Believe In God Hyssongs/Independent

14 Music To My Ears Old Paths/Crossroads

15 Tear Down The Walls Ashley Franks/Independent

16 Judas Joseph Habedank/ Daywind

17 We’re In The Same Boat Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley

18 Halfway Up The Mountain Tribute QT/Daywind

19 Lost And Found Southbound/Daywind

20 He Could Love What Was Left Of Me Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind

21 Turn Your Back Justified QT/ARS

22 Every Miracle And Mystery Zane & Donna King/StowTown

23 Come On In Guardians/Daywind

24 Heading Home Tim Livingston/Independent

25 My Hope Is In The Blood Rivers Edge/Independent

26 The Glory Freemans/Goldenvine Productions

27 Stay Home Wisecarvers/Crossroads

28 Gettin Ready To Breathe Wes Hampton/Independent

29 The King Eternal Williamsons/FMG/REAL Records

30 Older People Greater Vision/Daywind

31 One Glorious Morning Michael Combs/Independent

32 Because He Said So Browders/Dream Big

33 Breakthrough Browns/StowTown

34 I Know My Savior Cares Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown

35 Just Believe Gordon Mote/New Haven/Provident-Sony

36 I’ve Got A Friend Sacred Harmony/Independent

37 Walking On With Jesus Avenue/Penn Street Records

38 Love On Jesus Master’s Voice/Independent

39 We Miss Home Bibletones/Independent

40 In The Sweet By And By Kelly Crabb/Daywind

41 On My Father’s Side Tim Menzies/Daywind

42 Guilt Was Covered By Grace Phillips And Banks/Independent

43 Sing Me There Kramers/StowTown

44 I’m Gonna Stand Littles/Independent

45 Choosing Barabbas REAL Southern Gospel Qt/FMG/REAL Records

46 Scars In Heaven Nelons/Daywind

47 One Name Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music

48 Only Passing Through Taylors/StowTown

49 There’s Gonna Be Rain Mark Dubbeld Family/Song Garden

50 I’ll Pray My Way Through Chronicle/Independent

51 The Building Emily Ann Roberts/Independent

52 It’s Enough ClearVision/Chapel Valley

53 Forever Gone Sound Street/Independent

54 When God’s Chariot Comes Old Time Preachers Qt/Family Music Group

55 On My Way Back Greg Sullivan/Resting Place

56 I’m Not Alone Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA

57 A Heaven Frame Of Mind Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads

58 My Name Is Victory Wilbanks/Independent

59 Room Full Of Stories Booth Brothers/StowTown

60 Voices Adam Crabb/Daywind

61 Well Able Jessica Ingram/Independent

62 Never Changing Mighty God KT&T/Independent

63 Just A Little While Gloryway Qt/Independent

64 Bring It All Caleb Howard/Mansion

65 What The Blood Does Kingsmen/Crossroads

66 God’s Perfect Time Fields Of Grace/FMG

67 Love Carried The Cross Endless Highway/Crossroads

68 Living In You Logan Smith/Independent

69 One Wide River To Cross Mark Bishop/Crossroads

70 God Will Always Be God Sunday Drive/StowTown

71 There Is A Mountain Gaither Vocal Band/Springhouse Music

72 Little Eyes Authentic Unlimited/Billy Blue Records

73 Broken To Beautiful Joy Holden/ARS

74 Way Up On The Hill Eagle’s Wings/Independent

75 Gonna Be Gone McKamey Legacy/Crossroads

76 This Is For You Lauren Talley/Crossroads

77 Gravity Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley

78 Grace Said Yes Journeys/Chapel Valley

79 He Didn’t Leave Me Pathfinders/Independent

80 Master Of The Wind Becky Isaacs Bowmen/House Of Isaacs

81 Take It And Leave It Debra Perry & Jayden’s Call/Independent

82 The Well The Garmons/Independent

83 Shepherd Of My Valley Bates Family/Independent

84 Jesus Made A Change David Timms/Independent

85 Ready For The Change Kingsmen/Crossroads

86 It’s Not So Hard To Praise Hime Don Stiles/Independent

87 That’s My Jesus Chosen 4:13/Independent

88 With All My Heart Matthews Family/Independent

89 Feeling Like I Want To Go Home Voice Of Truth Qt/Independent

90 New Name Jordan’s Shore/Independent

91 I’ll Thank You For The Grace Joyaires/Independent

92 God Did It Three Bridges/Crossroads

93 Calvary’s Touch Perrys/StowTown

94 He’s Still There Billy Walker/Independent

95 Joy Unspeakable Kim Hopper/Daywind

96 A Song In My Heart Blake & Jenna Bolderjack/Independent

97 Ever Present, Almighty God Lauren, Amber & Kenna/Crossroads

98 I Can Andrew Goldman/Independent

99 I Feel So Good About It Ferguson Family/Independent