March 24, 2023

Southern Gospel News SGNScoops Digital

Gospel Music News and Information & Home of the Diamond Awards

Congratulations to The Whisnants and The Top 100 (April, 2023)

scoopsnews07 mins

1 He Won’t Stay Gone Whisnants/UIA
2 Once And For All Gold City/Sony Music
3 Liar,Liar Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
4 Ark Of His Grace Inspirations/Crossroads
5 A Hundred Different Altars Steeles/StowTown
6 God’s Been Good LeFevre Qt/Daywind
7 Never Not God The Sound/Daywind
8 Just As Sure Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
9 Testify Legacy Five/StowTown
10 Run To The Door Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Rd
11 You Love, I’ll Judge Lore Family/Crossroads
12 Celebration At The Empty Grave Down East Boys/Crossroads
13 When You Believe In God Hyssongs/Independent
14 Music To My Ears Old Paths/Crossroads
15 Tear Down The Walls Ashley Franks/Independent
16 Judas Joseph Habedank/ Daywind
17 We’re In The Same Boat Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley
18 Halfway Up The Mountain Tribute QT/Daywind
19 Lost And Found Southbound/Daywind
20 He Could Love What Was Left Of Me Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind
21 Turn Your Back Justified QT/ARS
22 Every Miracle And Mystery Zane & Donna King/StowTown
23 Come On In Guardians/Daywind
24 Heading Home Tim Livingston/Independent
25 My Hope Is In The Blood Rivers Edge/Independent
26 The Glory Freemans/Goldenvine Productions
27 Stay Home Wisecarvers/Crossroads
28 Gettin Ready To Breathe Wes Hampton/Independent
29 The King Eternal Williamsons/FMG/REAL Records
30 Older People Greater Vision/Daywind
31 One Glorious Morning Michael Combs/Independent
32 Because He Said So Browders/Dream Big
33 Breakthrough Browns/StowTown
34 I Know My Savior Cares Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
35 Just Believe Gordon Mote/New Haven/Provident-Sony
36 I’ve Got A Friend Sacred Harmony/Independent
37 Walking On With Jesus Avenue/Penn Street Records
38 Love On Jesus Master’s Voice/Independent
39 We Miss Home Bibletones/Independent
40 In The Sweet By And By Kelly Crabb/Daywind
41 On My Father’s Side Tim Menzies/Daywind
42 Guilt Was Covered By Grace Phillips And Banks/Independent
43 Sing Me There Kramers/StowTown
44 I’m Gonna Stand Littles/Independent
45 Choosing Barabbas
REAL Southern Gospel Qt/FMG/REAL Records
46 Scars In Heaven Nelons/Daywind
47 One Name Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
48 Only Passing Through Taylors/StowTown
49 There’s Gonna Be Rain Mark Dubbeld Family/Song Garden
50 I’ll Pray My Way Through Chronicle/Independent
51 The Building Emily Ann Roberts/Independent
52 It’s Enough ClearVision/Chapel Valley
53 Forever Gone Sound Street/Independent
54 When God’s Chariot Comes Old Time Preachers Qt/Family Music Group
55 On My Way Back Greg Sullivan/Resting Place
56 I’m Not Alone Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA
57 A Heaven Frame Of Mind Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
58 My Name Is Victory Wilbanks/Independent
59 Room Full Of Stories Booth Brothers/StowTown
60 Voices Adam Crabb/Daywind
61 Well Able Jessica Ingram/Independent
62 Never Changing Mighty God KT&T/Independent
63 Just A Little While Gloryway Qt/Independent
64 Bring It All Caleb Howard/Mansion
65 What The Blood Does Kingsmen/Crossroads
66 God’s Perfect Time Fields Of Grace/FMG
67 Love Carried The Cross Endless Highway/Crossroads
68 Living In You Logan Smith/Independent
69 One Wide River To Cross Mark Bishop/Crossroads
70 God Will Always Be God Sunday Drive/StowTown
71 There Is A Mountain Gaither Vocal Band/Springhouse Music
72 Little Eyes Authentic Unlimited/Billy Blue Records
73 Broken To Beautiful Joy Holden/ARS
74 Way Up On The Hill Eagle’s Wings/Independent
75 Gonna Be Gone McKamey Legacy/Crossroads
76 This Is For You Lauren Talley/Crossroads
77 Gravity Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
78 Grace Said Yes Journeys/Chapel Valley
79 He Didn’t Leave Me Pathfinders/Independent
80 Master Of The Wind Becky Isaacs Bowmen/House Of Isaacs
81 Take It And Leave It Debra Perry & Jayden’s Call/Independent
82 The Well The Garmons/Independent
83 Shepherd Of My Valley Bates Family/Independent
84 Jesus Made A Change David Timms/Independent
85 Ready For The Change Kingsmen/Crossroads
86 It’s Not So Hard To Praise Hime Don Stiles/Independent
87 That’s My Jesus Chosen 4:13/Independent
88 With All My Heart Matthews Family/Independent
89 Feeling Like I Want To Go Home Voice Of Truth Qt/Independent
90 New Name Jordan’s Shore/Independent
91 I’ll Thank You For The Grace Joyaires/Independent
92 God Did It Three Bridges/Crossroads
93 Calvary’s Touch Perrys/StowTown
94 He’s Still There Billy Walker/Independent
95 Joy Unspeakable Kim Hopper/Daywind
96 A Song In My Heart Blake & Jenna Bolderjack/Independent
97 Ever Present, Almighty God Lauren, Amber & Kenna/Crossroads
98 I Can Andrew Goldman/Independent
99 I Feel So Good About It Ferguson Family/Independent
100 Pray Through Donnie Rabon/Independent

Related News