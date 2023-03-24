Congratulations to The Whisnants and The Top 100 (April, 2023)

|1
|He Won’t Stay Gone
|Whisnants/UIA
|2
|Once And For All
|Gold City/Sony Music
|3
|Liar,Liar
|Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
|4
|Ark Of His Grace
|Inspirations/Crossroads
|5
|A Hundred Different Altars
|Steeles/StowTown
|6
|God’s Been Good
|LeFevre Qt/Daywind
|7
|Never Not God
|The Sound/Daywind
|8
|Just As Sure
|Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
|9
|Testify
|Legacy Five/StowTown
|10
|Run To The Door
|Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Rd
|11
|You Love, I’ll Judge
|Lore Family/Crossroads
|12
|Celebration At The Empty Grave
|Down East Boys/Crossroads
|13
|When You Believe In God
|Hyssongs/Independent
|14
|Music To My Ears
|Old Paths/Crossroads
|15
|Tear Down The Walls
|Ashley Franks/Independent
|16
|Judas
|Joseph Habedank/ Daywind
|17
|We’re In The Same Boat
|Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley
|18
|Halfway Up The Mountain
|Tribute QT/Daywind
|19
|Lost And Found
|Southbound/Daywind
|20
|He Could Love What Was Left Of Me
|Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind
|21
|Turn Your Back
|Justified QT/ARS
|22
|Every Miracle And Mystery
|Zane & Donna King/StowTown
|23
|Come On In
|Guardians/Daywind
|24
|Heading Home
|Tim Livingston/Independent
|25
|My Hope Is In The Blood
|Rivers Edge/Independent
|26
|The Glory
|Freemans/Goldenvine Productions
|27
|Stay Home
|Wisecarvers/Crossroads
|28
|Gettin Ready To Breathe
|Wes Hampton/Independent
|29
|The King Eternal
|Williamsons/FMG/REAL Records
|30
|Older People
|Greater Vision/Daywind
|31
|One Glorious Morning
|Michael Combs/Independent
|32
|Because He Said So
|Browders/Dream Big
|33
|Breakthrough
|Browns/StowTown
|34
|I Know My Savior Cares
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
|35
|Just Believe
|Gordon Mote/New Haven/Provident-Sony
|36
|I’ve Got A Friend
|Sacred Harmony/Independent
|37
|Walking On With Jesus
|Avenue/Penn Street Records
|38
|Love On Jesus
|Master’s Voice/Independent
|39
|We Miss Home
|Bibletones/Independent
|40
|In The Sweet By And By
|Kelly Crabb/Daywind
|41
|On My Father’s Side
|Tim Menzies/Daywind
|42
|Guilt Was Covered By Grace
|Phillips And Banks/Independent
|43
|Sing Me There
|Kramers/StowTown
|44
|I’m Gonna Stand
|Littles/Independent
|45
|Choosing Barabbas
|
REAL Southern Gospel Qt/FMG/REAL Records
|46
|Scars In Heaven
|Nelons/Daywind
|47
|One Name
|Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
|48
|Only Passing Through
|Taylors/StowTown
|49
|There’s Gonna Be Rain
|Mark Dubbeld Family/Song Garden
|50
|I’ll Pray My Way Through
|Chronicle/Independent
|51
|The Building
|Emily Ann Roberts/Independent
|52
|It’s Enough
|ClearVision/Chapel Valley
|53
|Forever Gone
|Sound Street/Independent
|54
|When God’s Chariot Comes
|Old Time Preachers Qt/Family Music Group
|55
|On My Way Back
|Greg Sullivan/Resting Place
|56
|I’m Not Alone
|Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA
|57
|A Heaven Frame Of Mind
|Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
|58
|My Name Is Victory
|Wilbanks/Independent
|59
|Room Full Of Stories
|Booth Brothers/StowTown
|60
|Voices
|Adam Crabb/Daywind
|61
|Well Able
|Jessica Ingram/Independent
|62
|Never Changing Mighty God
|KT&T/Independent
|63
|Just A Little While
|Gloryway Qt/Independent
|64
|Bring It All
|Caleb Howard/Mansion
|65
|What The Blood Does
|Kingsmen/Crossroads
|66
|God’s Perfect Time
|Fields Of Grace/FMG
|67
|Love Carried The Cross
|Endless Highway/Crossroads
|68
|Living In You
|Logan Smith/Independent
|69
|One Wide River To Cross
|Mark Bishop/Crossroads
|70
|God Will Always Be God
|Sunday Drive/StowTown
|71
|There Is A Mountain
|Gaither Vocal Band/Springhouse Music
|72
|Little Eyes
|Authentic Unlimited/Billy Blue Records
|73
|Broken To Beautiful
|Joy Holden/ARS
|74
|Way Up On The Hill
|Eagle’s Wings/Independent
|75
|Gonna Be Gone
|McKamey Legacy/Crossroads
|76
|This Is For You
|Lauren Talley/Crossroads
|77
|Gravity
|Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
|78
|Grace Said Yes
|Journeys/Chapel Valley
|79
|He Didn’t Leave Me
|Pathfinders/Independent
|80
|Master Of The Wind
|Becky Isaacs Bowmen/House Of Isaacs
|81
|Take It And Leave It
|Debra Perry & Jayden’s Call/Independent
|82
|The Well
|The Garmons/Independent
|83
|Shepherd Of My Valley
|Bates Family/Independent
|84
|Jesus Made A Change
|David Timms/Independent
|85
|Ready For The Change
|Kingsmen/Crossroads
|86
|It’s Not So Hard To Praise Hime
|Don Stiles/Independent
|87
|That’s My Jesus
|Chosen 4:13/Independent
|88
|With All My Heart
|Matthews Family/Independent
|89
|Feeling Like I Want To Go Home
|Voice Of Truth Qt/Independent
|90
|New Name
|Jordan’s Shore/Independent
|91
|I’ll Thank You For The Grace
|Joyaires/Independent
|92
|God Did It
|Three Bridges/Crossroads
|93
|Calvary’s Touch
|Perrys/StowTown
|94
|He’s Still There
|Billy Walker/Independent
|95
|Joy Unspeakable
|Kim Hopper/Daywind
|96
|A Song In My Heart
|Blake & Jenna Bolderjack/Independent
|97
|Ever Present, Almighty God
|Lauren, Amber & Kenna/Crossroads
|98
|I Can
|Andrew Goldman/Independent
|99
|I Feel So Good About It
|Ferguson Family/Independent
|100
|Pray Through
|Donnie Rabon/Independent
