January 17, 2023

Southern Gospel News SGNScoops Digital

Gospel Music News and Information & Home of the Diamond Awards

Congratulations to Authentic Unlimited and The SGN Scoops Top 20 Bluegrass February 2023

scoopsnews02 mins

1 Little Eyes Authentic Unlimited/Billy Blue Records
2 Gabriel’s Already Standing Lonesome River Band/Crossroads
3 Trusting In His Grace Lakeside/Independent
4 Go Spread The Gospel Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers/Billy Blue
5 My Path Was Paved By The Blood Chiggar Hill Boys & Terri/Mountain Fever
6 Let’s Tell The World About Jesus Eagle’s Wings/Independent
7 Family Chain Becky Isaacs Bowman/House of Isaacs/New Day
8 I Made It Mine Morrison Sisters/Independent
9 That Sweet Land Of God Somewhere Primitive Qt/Mountain Heritage
10 One Wide River To Cross Mark Bishop/Crossroads
11 From The Mountaintop Tonja Rose/Mansion( With Jessica Horton)
12 Hammer On McBride Family/FMG
13 On My Father’s Side Tim Menzies/New Day
14 Still Amazed Nathan & Tonya Horton/Independent
15 My Future Ain’t What it Used to Be Marty Raybon & Jerry Salley/Billy Blue
16 Three Carpenters Brent Hutchens/Canyon Creek
17 See You On The Other Side Rick Faris/Dark Shadow
18 God’s Been Good Little Roy & Lizzy/Crossroads
19 My Heavenly Home New River Bluegrass/Independent
20 Why Not Now Gospel Plowboys/Mountain Fever

