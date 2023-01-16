Congratulations to Authentic Unlimited and The SGN Scoops Top 20 Bluegrass February 2023

1 Little Eyes Authentic Unlimited/Billy Blue Records 2 Gabriel’s Already Standing Lonesome River Band/Crossroads 3 Trusting In His Grace Lakeside/Independent 4 Go Spread The Gospel Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers/Billy Blue 5 My Path Was Paved By The Blood Chiggar Hill Boys & Terri/Mountain Fever 6 Let’s Tell The World About Jesus Eagle’s Wings/Independent 7 Family Chain Becky Isaacs Bowman/House of Isaacs/New Day 8 I Made It Mine Morrison Sisters/Independent 9 That Sweet Land Of God Somewhere Primitive Qt/Mountain Heritage 10 One Wide River To Cross Mark Bishop/Crossroads 11 From The Mountaintop Tonja Rose/Mansion( With Jessica Horton) 12 Hammer On McBride Family/FMG 13 On My Father’s Side Tim Menzies/New Day 14 Still Amazed Nathan & Tonya Horton/Independent 15 My Future Ain’t What it Used to Be Marty Raybon & Jerry Salley/Billy Blue
16 Three Carpenters Brent Hutchens/Canyon Creek 17 See You On The Other Side Rick Faris/Dark Shadow 18 God’s Been Good Little Roy & Lizzy/Crossroads 19 My Heavenly Home New River Bluegrass/Independent 20 Why Not Now Gospel Plowboys/Mountain Fever