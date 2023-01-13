The Old Paths Welcome Andrew Utech

Nashville, TN – After several weeks of auditioning applicants, The Old Paths are pleased to announce the addition of Andrew Utech as the quartet’s new bass vocalist.

Hailing from Scottsboro, Alabama, the 29-year-old has been a fan of Southern Gospel since his grandfather first introduced it to him and his twin brother Alex. Both brothers have gone on to make their mark within the genre: Alex as part of the Down East Boys, and Andrew has previously been a member of the Dixie Echoes. The Old Paths are proud to be part of Andrew’s future, sharing, ‘We are so excited to introduce Andrew to our fans and friends! He’s an incredibly talented young man, and he’s going to be a fan favorite for sure!’

The Old Paths would also like to extend a gracious thank you to Keith Inman for stepping up to the position during the audition process. ‘I had the privilege to witness Andrew Utech’s audition with The Old Paths and wow!’ shares Keith Inman. ‘God has blessed this young man with so much talent. Audiences were thrilled by Andrew’s powerful bass vocal and were endeared to him through his humble spirit. He sang his way right into their hearts. Andrew is a great new addition to The Old Paths!’

Andrew Utech currently resides in Alabama with his wife, Brittany, and 3 young children.

To view The Old Paths upcoming tour schedule, and stay up to date on current events, be sure to visit theoldpathsonline.com and following The Old Paths on social media.

