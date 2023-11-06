November 6, 2023

Southern Gospel News SGNScoops Digital

Gospel Music News and Information & Home of the Diamond Awards

Congratulations to Brian Free & Assurance and the Top 100 Southern Gospel (November) 2023

scoopsnews07 mins

1 That’s Why We Pray Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
2 Been Blessed Whisnants/UIA
3 Love Worth Dying For Down East Boys/Crossroads
4 Braggin’ On Jesus Steeles/StowTown
5 He Grew The Tree The Guardians/Daywind
6 All Things The Sound/Daywind
7 Nobody Like Jesus LeFevre Qt/Daywind
8 The Basement Joseph Habedank/Daywind
9 Beautiful Nelons/Daywind
10 Jesus Loves You Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
110 I’ve Seen What He Can Do Legacy 5/StowTown
12 What The Soldier Didn’t See Kramers/StowTown
13 Still Telling My Story Erwins/StowTown
14 Free Indeed Tribute Qt/Daywind
15 For The Life Of Me Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road
16 I’m Forgiven Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
17 What A Morning Inspirations/Crossroads
18 I’m Not My Own Browders/Dream Big
19 What God Can Do Endless Highway/Crossroads
20 The First Song Gordon Mote/New Haven/Provident-Sony
21 Can’t Go So Wrong Zane & Donna King/StowTown
22 Think About There Greater Vision/Daywind
23 Somebody Testify Southbound/Daywind
24 Anywhere Jesus Is Scotty Inman/Berry Hill Records
25 Counting My Blessings Hyssongs/Independent
26 Raise Him Up Master’s Voice/Independent
27 Here Comes Jesus Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
28 Sanding Off The Edges Tim Menzies/Daywind
29 Anthem Of The Ages 11th Hour/Crossroads
30 Taking Galilee By Storm River’s Edge/Independent
31 Army Of Love True Song/Daywind
32 Say, Yes I Am Lauren Talley/Crossroads
33 But If Not Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA
34 Somebody’s Waiting For Me Bibletones/Independent
35 Evidence Triumphant Qt/StowTown
36 Never Have To Wonder Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley
37 It Had To Be God Tim Livingston/Independent
38 Freedom Band Hoppers/Hoppers Music
39 Until We Fly Away Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
40 Golden Road Promisedland Qt/StowTown
41 Make The Morning Worth The Midnight Gaither Vocal Band/Springhouse Music
42 Dust On The Altar McKamey Legacy/Crossroads
43 My View From The Valley Browns/StowTown
44 I Get That From Him Anthem Edition/Crossroads
45 Waiting On You Ashley Franks/Independent
46 Overcomer Shepherds/Independent
47 All You Need Is Jesus Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
48 Ain’t No Grave Situation Chronicle/Independent
49 Lovin Every Minute Of It 8th Street/Independent
50 Precious Blood Of The Lamb Williamsons/FMG/REAL Records
51 Dance Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
52 It’s Not About Us 3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads
53 Great Is His Faithfulness Collingsworth Family/StowTown
54 What I Know The Taylors/StowTown
55 Soldier On Mark Dubbeld Family/Song Garden
56 Yes He Can Shirah Brothers/Independent
57 Hope Arose Lore Family/Crossroads
58 The Healer See’s Me Ferguson Family/Independent
59 All The Things You Are Paid In Full/StowTown
60 Good Things Littles/Independent
61 Praying People Meadows/ Independent
62 Higher Sacred Harmony/Independent
63 Mama Knows Jesus Michael Combs/Independent
64 I’ve Got Something To Praise God For Chosen 4:13/Independent
65 Tear Off The Roof Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
66 The Cross Of Christ Will Stand Lee Black/Independent
67 What Does It Profit A Man Carolina The Band/ StowTown
68 When The King Of Glory Inspirational Qt/Independent
69 Broken To Beautiful Joy Holden/ARS
70 Man In The Middle Phillips And Banks/Independent
71 The Other Side The Pylant Family/Independent
72 I Think I’ll Just Go On Perrys/StowTown
73 I Want A Church That’s Alive Les Butler/Family Music Group
74 Basics Of Life Jackson Heights/Independent
75 Your Worst Mistake Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind
76 Love Is Gonna Win Real Truth Revival/StowTown
77 He’s To Blame Don Stiles/Independent
78 He Said He Would And He Will Siler Family/Independent
79 Everybody Will Be Happy Over There Old Time Preacher’s Qt/Family Music Group
80 On And On Wes Hampton/Independent
81 Coming Out Of The Storm Voice Of Truth Qt/Independent
82 Hold On Jesus Will Come The Journeys/Chapel Valley
83 Great God Of My Joy Jim And Melissa Brady/Daywind
84 Let’s Sing Booth Brothers/StowTown
85 Have I Done My Best Dean/Chapel Valley
86 I Claim the Name Jessica Ingram/Independent
87 Ready For The Change Kingsmen/Crossroads
88 I Will Not Cry Today Chuckwagon Gang/Crossroads
89 Bury The Workman Fields Of Grace/FMG
90 There’s Always A Place Sunday Drive/StowTown
91 My Shepherd McBride Family/FMG/Bluegrass
92 Why I Love The God I Serve Chitans/Crossroads
93 It’s Raining Galloway And Company/Independent
94 Anybody Wanna Have A Little Church Danny Funderburk/Independent
95 I Met Somebody On The Way To The Cemetery Mark Bishop/Crossroads
96 You Had Your Hand On Me Redeemers Of Faith/Independent
97 When Faith Met Grace Debra Schultz/Independent
98 There Is No Condemnation Kenna Turner West/Crossroads
99 What’s Going On At The Well Faithful Crossings/FMG
100 A Little Bit Of Heaven Lauren,Amber & Kenna/ Crossroads

