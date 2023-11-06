Congratulations to Brian Free & Assurance and the Top 100 Southern Gospel (November) 2023

|1
|That’s Why We Pray
|Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
|2
|Been Blessed
|Whisnants/UIA
|3
|Love Worth Dying For
|Down East Boys/Crossroads
|4
|Braggin’ On Jesus
|Steeles/StowTown
|5
|He Grew The Tree
|The Guardians/Daywind
|6
|All Things
|The Sound/Daywind
|7
|Nobody Like Jesus
|LeFevre Qt/Daywind
|8
|The Basement
|Joseph Habedank/Daywind
|9
|Beautiful
|Nelons/Daywind
|10
|Jesus Loves You
|Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
|110
|I’ve Seen What He Can Do
|Legacy 5/StowTown
|12
|What The Soldier Didn’t See
|Kramers/StowTown
|13
|Still Telling My Story
|Erwins/StowTown
|14
|Free Indeed
|Tribute Qt/Daywind
|15
|For The Life Of Me
|Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road
|16
|I’m Forgiven
|Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
|17
|What A Morning
|Inspirations/Crossroads
|18
|I’m Not My Own
|Browders/Dream Big
|19
|What God Can Do
|Endless Highway/Crossroads
|20
|The First Song
|Gordon Mote/New Haven/Provident-Sony
|21
|Can’t Go So Wrong
|Zane & Donna King/StowTown
|22
|Think About There
|Greater Vision/Daywind
|23
|Somebody Testify
|Southbound/Daywind
|24
|Anywhere Jesus Is
|Scotty Inman/Berry Hill Records
|25
|Counting My Blessings
|Hyssongs/Independent
|26
|Raise Him Up
|Master’s Voice/Independent
|27
|Here Comes Jesus
|Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
|28
|Sanding Off The Edges
|Tim Menzies/Daywind
|29
|Anthem Of The Ages
|11th Hour/Crossroads
|30
|Taking Galilee By Storm
|River’s Edge/Independent
|31
|Army Of Love
|True Song/Daywind
|32
|Say, Yes I Am
|Lauren Talley/Crossroads
|33
|But If Not
|Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA
|34
|Somebody’s Waiting For Me
|Bibletones/Independent
|35
|Evidence
|Triumphant Qt/StowTown
|36
|Never Have To Wonder
|Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley
|37
|It Had To Be God
|Tim Livingston/Independent
|38
|Freedom Band
|Hoppers/Hoppers Music
|39
|Until We Fly Away
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
|40
|Golden Road
|Promisedland Qt/StowTown
|41
|Make The Morning Worth The Midnight
|Gaither Vocal Band/Springhouse Music
|42
|Dust On The Altar
|McKamey Legacy/Crossroads
|43
|My View From The Valley
|Browns/StowTown
|44
|I Get That From Him
|Anthem Edition/Crossroads
|45
|Waiting On You
|Ashley Franks/Independent
|46
|Overcomer
|Shepherds/Independent
|47
|All You Need Is Jesus
|Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
|48
|Ain’t No Grave Situation
|Chronicle/Independent
|49
|Lovin Every Minute Of It
|8th Street/Independent
|50
|Precious Blood Of The Lamb
|Williamsons/FMG/REAL Records
|51
|Dance
|Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
|52
|It’s Not About Us
|3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads
|53
|Great Is His Faithfulness
|Collingsworth Family/StowTown
|54
|What I Know
|The Taylors/StowTown
|55
|Soldier On
|Mark Dubbeld Family/Song Garden
|56
|Yes He Can
|Shirah Brothers/Independent
|57
|Hope Arose
|Lore Family/Crossroads
|58
|The Healer See’s Me
|Ferguson Family/Independent
|59
|All The Things You Are
|Paid In Full/StowTown
|60
|Good Things
|Littles/Independent
|61
|Praying People
|Meadows/ Independent
|62
|Higher
|Sacred Harmony/Independent
|63
|Mama Knows Jesus
|Michael Combs/Independent
|64
|I’ve Got Something To Praise God For
|Chosen 4:13/Independent
|65
|Tear Off The Roof
|Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
|66
|The Cross Of Christ Will Stand
|Lee Black/Independent
|67
|What Does It Profit A Man
|Carolina The Band/ StowTown
|68
|When The King Of Glory
|Inspirational Qt/Independent
|69
|Broken To Beautiful
|Joy Holden/ARS
|70
|Man In The Middle
|Phillips And Banks/Independent
|71
|The Other Side
|The Pylant Family/Independent
|72
|I Think I’ll Just Go On
|Perrys/StowTown
|73
|I Want A Church That’s Alive
|Les Butler/Family Music Group
|74
|Basics Of Life
|Jackson Heights/Independent
|75
|Your Worst Mistake
|Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind
|76
|Love Is Gonna Win
|Real Truth Revival/StowTown
|77
|He’s To Blame
|Don Stiles/Independent
|78
|He Said He Would And He Will
|Siler Family/Independent
|79
|Everybody Will Be Happy Over There
|Old Time Preacher’s Qt/Family Music Group
|80
|On And On
|Wes Hampton/Independent
|81
|Coming Out Of The Storm
|Voice Of Truth Qt/Independent
|82
|Hold On Jesus Will Come
|The Journeys/Chapel Valley
|83
|Great God Of My Joy
|Jim And Melissa Brady/Daywind
|84
|Let’s Sing
|Booth Brothers/StowTown
|85
|Have I Done My Best
|Dean/Chapel Valley
|86
|I Claim the Name
|Jessica Ingram/Independent
|87
|Ready For The Change
|Kingsmen/Crossroads
|88
|I Will Not Cry Today
|Chuckwagon Gang/Crossroads
|89
|Bury The Workman
|Fields Of Grace/FMG
|90
|There’s Always A Place
|Sunday Drive/StowTown
|91
|My Shepherd
|McBride Family/FMG/Bluegrass
|92
|Why I Love The God I Serve
|Chitans/Crossroads
|93
|It’s Raining
|Galloway And Company/Independent
|94
|Anybody Wanna Have A Little Church
|Danny Funderburk/Independent
|95
|I Met Somebody On The Way To The Cemetery
|Mark Bishop/Crossroads
|96
|You Had Your Hand On Me
|Redeemers Of Faith/Independent
|97
|When Faith Met Grace
|Debra Schultz/Independent
|98
|There Is No Condemnation
|Kenna Turner West/Crossroads
|99
|What’s Going On At The Well
|Faithful Crossings/FMG
|100
|A Little Bit Of Heaven
|Lauren,Amber & Kenna/ Crossroads
Southern Gospel News SGNScoops Digital
Gospel Music News and Information & Home of the Diamond Awards