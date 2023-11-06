Congratulations to Brian Free & Assurance and the Top 100 Southern Gospel (November) 2023

1 That’s Why We Pray Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind

2 Been Blessed Whisnants/UIA

3 Love Worth Dying For Down East Boys/Crossroads

4 Braggin’ On Jesus Steeles/StowTown

5 He Grew The Tree The Guardians/Daywind

6 All Things The Sound/Daywind

7 Nobody Like Jesus LeFevre Qt/Daywind

8 The Basement Joseph Habedank/Daywind

9 Beautiful Nelons/Daywind

10 Jesus Loves You Mylon Hayes Family/UIA

110 I’ve Seen What He Can Do Legacy 5/StowTown

12 What The Soldier Didn’t See Kramers/StowTown

13 Still Telling My Story Erwins/StowTown

14 Free Indeed Tribute Qt/Daywind

15 For The Life Of Me Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road

16 I’m Forgiven Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads

17 What A Morning Inspirations/Crossroads

18 I’m Not My Own Browders/Dream Big

19 What God Can Do Endless Highway/Crossroads

20 The First Song Gordon Mote/New Haven/Provident-Sony

21 Can’t Go So Wrong Zane & Donna King/StowTown

22 Think About There Greater Vision/Daywind

23 Somebody Testify Southbound/Daywind

24 Anywhere Jesus Is Scotty Inman/Berry Hill Records

25 Counting My Blessings Hyssongs/Independent

26 Raise Him Up Master’s Voice/Independent

27 Here Comes Jesus Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music

28 Sanding Off The Edges Tim Menzies/Daywind

29 Anthem Of The Ages 11th Hour/Crossroads

30 Taking Galilee By Storm River’s Edge/Independent

31 Army Of Love True Song/Daywind

32 Say, Yes I Am Lauren Talley/Crossroads

33 But If Not Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA

34 Somebody’s Waiting For Me Bibletones/Independent

35 Evidence Triumphant Qt/StowTown

36 Never Have To Wonder Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley

37 It Had To Be God Tim Livingston/Independent

38 Freedom Band Hoppers/Hoppers Music

39 Until We Fly Away Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown

40 Golden Road Promisedland Qt/StowTown

41 Make The Morning Worth The Midnight Gaither Vocal Band/Springhouse Music

42 Dust On The Altar McKamey Legacy/Crossroads

43 My View From The Valley Browns/StowTown

44 I Get That From Him Anthem Edition/Crossroads

45 Waiting On You Ashley Franks/Independent

46 Overcomer Shepherds/Independent

47 All You Need Is Jesus Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music

48 Ain’t No Grave Situation Chronicle/Independent

49 Lovin Every Minute Of It 8th Street/Independent

50 Precious Blood Of The Lamb Williamsons/FMG/REAL Records

51 Dance Karen Peck & New River/Daywind

52 It’s Not About Us 3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads

53 Great Is His Faithfulness Collingsworth Family/StowTown

54 What I Know The Taylors/StowTown

55 Soldier On Mark Dubbeld Family/Song Garden

56 Yes He Can Shirah Brothers/Independent

57 Hope Arose Lore Family/Crossroads

58 The Healer See’s Me Ferguson Family/Independent

59 All The Things You Are Paid In Full/StowTown

60 Good Things Littles/Independent

61 Praying People Meadows/ Independent

62 Higher Sacred Harmony/Independent

63 Mama Knows Jesus Michael Combs/Independent

64 I’ve Got Something To Praise God For Chosen 4:13/Independent

65 Tear Off The Roof Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley

66 The Cross Of Christ Will Stand Lee Black/Independent

67 What Does It Profit A Man Carolina The Band/ StowTown

68 When The King Of Glory Inspirational Qt/Independent

69 Broken To Beautiful Joy Holden/ARS

70 Man In The Middle Phillips And Banks/Independent

71 The Other Side The Pylant Family/Independent

72 I Think I’ll Just Go On Perrys/StowTown

73 I Want A Church That’s Alive Les Butler/Family Music Group

74 Basics Of Life Jackson Heights/Independent

75 Your Worst Mistake Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind

76 Love Is Gonna Win Real Truth Revival/StowTown

77 He’s To Blame Don Stiles/Independent

78 He Said He Would And He Will Siler Family/Independent

79 Everybody Will Be Happy Over There Old Time Preacher’s Qt/Family Music Group

80 On And On Wes Hampton/Independent

81 Coming Out Of The Storm Voice Of Truth Qt/Independent

82 Hold On Jesus Will Come The Journeys/Chapel Valley

83 Great God Of My Joy Jim And Melissa Brady/Daywind

84 Let’s Sing Booth Brothers/StowTown

85 Have I Done My Best Dean/Chapel Valley

86 I Claim the Name Jessica Ingram/Independent

87 Ready For The Change Kingsmen/Crossroads

88 I Will Not Cry Today Chuckwagon Gang/Crossroads

89 Bury The Workman Fields Of Grace/FMG

90 There’s Always A Place Sunday Drive/StowTown

91 My Shepherd McBride Family/FMG/Bluegrass

92 Why I Love The God I Serve Chitans/Crossroads

93 It’s Raining Galloway And Company/Independent

94 Anybody Wanna Have A Little Church Danny Funderburk/Independent

95 I Met Somebody On The Way To The Cemetery Mark Bishop/Crossroads

96 You Had Your Hand On Me Redeemers Of Faith/Independent

97 When Faith Met Grace Debra Schultz/Independent

98 There Is No Condemnation Kenna Turner West/Crossroads

99 What’s Going On At The Well Faithful Crossings/FMG