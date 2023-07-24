Congratulations To Darin and Brooke Aldridge and The Top 20 Bluegrass songs for August 2023

1 Jordan Darin & Brooke Aldridge/ Billy Blue Records

2 My Path Was Paved By The Blood Of The Lamb Chigger Hill Boys & Terri/Morning Glory Music

3 The Glory Road Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers

4 Would You Carry Me Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver/Billy Blue Records

5 I Don’t Want To Be A Part-Time Christian Britton Family/Independent

6 Washed In The Blood Authentic Unlimited/Billy Blue Records

7 Gabriel’s Already STanding Lonesome River Band/ Mountain Home

8 Homesick Morrison Sisters/Independent

9 Nothing New McBride Family/FMG Bluegrass

10 Just A Little Tim Davis/FMG

11 Big God Daryl Mosley/Independent

12 Dust On The Altar McKamey Legacy/Crossroads

13 Looking For The Coming Of Our King Sweetwater Revival/Independent

14 Nothing Quite As Amazing As Grace Chigger Hill Boys & Terri/Morning Glory Music

15 Amazed By Grace Matthews Family/Independent

16 Walk On Faith King James Boys/Pinecastle

17 Old Country Baptizing Zoe & Cloyd/Crossroads

18 Way Up On The Hill Eagle’s Wings/Independent/HYM

19 You’ll Find Me Authentic Unlimited/Billy Blue Records

20 Hammer On McBride Family/FMG Bluegrass

