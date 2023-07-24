1 Jordan Darin & Brooke Aldridge/ Billy Blue Records
2 My Path Was Paved By The Blood Of The Lamb Chigger Hill Boys & Terri/Morning Glory Music
3 The Glory Road Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers
4 Would You Carry Me Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver/Billy Blue Records
5 I Don’t Want To Be A Part-Time Christian Britton Family/Independent
6 Washed In The Blood Authentic Unlimited/Billy Blue Records
7 Gabriel’s Already STanding Lonesome River Band/ Mountain Home
8 Homesick Morrison Sisters/Independent
9 Nothing New McBride Family/FMG Bluegrass
10 Just A Little Tim Davis/FMG
11 Big God Daryl Mosley/Independent
12 Dust On The Altar McKamey Legacy/Crossroads
13 Looking For The Coming Of Our King Sweetwater Revival/Independent
14 Nothing Quite As Amazing As Grace Chigger Hill Boys & Terri/Morning Glory Music
15 Amazed By Grace Matthews Family/Independent
16 Walk On Faith King James Boys/Pinecastle
17 Old Country Baptizing Zoe & Cloyd/Crossroads
18 Way Up On The Hill Eagle’s Wings/Independent/HYM
19 You’ll Find Me Authentic Unlimited/Billy Blue Records
20 Hammer On McBride Family/FMG Bluegrass
Congratulations To Darin and Brooke Aldridge and The Top 20 Bluegrass songs for August 2023
1 Jordan Darin & Brooke Aldridge/ Billy Blue Records