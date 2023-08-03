Triumphant Quartet Announces New Member

Nashville, TN – Longtime, multi-award winning StowTown Records recording artist, Triumphant Quartet, is pleased to announce the addition of vocalist Sean Barber to the group. Sean plans to relocate with his wife to the beautiful mountains of East Tennessee. They are looking forward to being a part of the Triumphant Quartet family.

Sean shares, “I cannot put into words how excited I am about this opportunity. I have great respect for Triumphant and the rich legacy they have built over the last 22 years. My wife, Tanessa, and I are truly honored to be a part of the Triumphant family and look forward to what God has in store.” Triumphant Quartet co-founder, Eric Bennett, echoed Sean’s enthusiasm, “To everything there is a season (Ecclesiastes 3:1), and this is a new season for Triumphant as we welcome Sean to the group. He is an incredible talent, and we look forward to how the Lord is going to use him and the exciting things He has in store for our ministry as we move forward.”

For more information about Triumphant Quartet, go to www.triumphantquartet.com. Their current project, Hymns & Worship, is available at retail and digital outlets worldwide via Provident/Sony.

