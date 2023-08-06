THE GUARDIANS TEAM WITH HARPER AGENCY

Goodlettesville, TN – One of Christian’s music’s leading booking agencies, The Harper Agency has announced the signing of popular quartet, The Guardians to the company’s artist roster. The talented vocal group has enjoyed an exciting career in the Gospel music genre, and Ed Harper, President of The Harper Agency, says he is extremely happy to have the opportunity to represent The Guardians.

The rich, musical heritage of The Guardians dates back to the late 1980s; however, over the past decade, under the direction of founding member, Dean Hickman, The Guardians have enjoyed much success, including multiple Dove Award nominations from the Gospel Music Association, as well as Fan Award nominations from subscribers of The Singing News Magazine and several #1 hit singles. Present group members, John Darin Rowsey, Pat Barker, Scott Mullins and Paul Lancaster, collectively share the message of the Gospel through song night after night and are dedicated in their commitment to glorify Christ wherever the opportunity is presented.

“Our agency has known group owner and manager Dean Hickman for several years,” Ed Harper, President of The Harper Agency shares. “He continues to be actively involved in many aspects of our industry. Jeff and I have known John, Pat and Paul personally for many years. Each were previously vocalists with other artists our agency represents. They, along with their baritone singer Scott Mullins, present great four-part harmony that gospel fans love and appreciate.”

Just as the Harper Agency is delighted to have the opportunity to represent The Guardians, The Guardians are honored and thrilled to be represented by the Harper Agency. “I’ve had the privilege of having a relationship with the Harper Agency for over 30 years,” John Darin Rowsey states. “ I’ve seen their work both from the side of the concert promoter, as my wife and I promoted concerts for a number of years, and from the artist side when I traveled with Karen Peck and New River. It was clear to me they truly cared about both and that kind of integrity always impressed me. I look forward to working with them, and The Guardians are very excited to be represented by Ed and Jeff Harper and their wonderful staff.”

The Harper Agency may be reached by calling 615-851-4500, via email at info@harperagency.com or visiting www.harperagency.com. Additional information regarding The Guardians is available online at www.guardiansquartet.com.

