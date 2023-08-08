August 8, 2023

Southern Gospel News SGNScoops Digital

Congratulations to Jeff and Sheri Easter and The SGN Scoops Top 100 Southern Gospel (August 2023)

1. One Name Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
2. Dance Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
3. Ready For The Change Kingsmen/Crossroads
4. Been Blessed Whisnants/UIA
5. Calvary’s Touch Perrys/StowTown
6. I Know My Savior Cares Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
7. Think About There Greater Vision/Daywind
8. He Still Does 11th Hour/Crossroads
9.How Beautiful Heaven Must Be
Gaither Vocal Band/Spring House Music Group
10. Only Passing Through Taylors/StowTown
11. The King Eternal Williamsons/FMG/REAL Records
12. Who Better Than Me Anthem Edition/Crossroads
13. Jesus Loves You Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
14. For The Life Of Me Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road
15. The Gospel Truth Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
16. Hope Arose Lore Family/Crossroads
17. Freedom Band Hoppers/Hopper Music
18. Love On Jesus Master’s Voice/Independent
19. Halfway Up The Mountain Tribute/Daywind
20. Anywhere Jesus Is Scotty Inman/Berry Hill Records
21. Braggin’ On Jesus Steeles/StowTown
22. Heading Home Tim Livingston/Independent
23. That’s Why We Pray Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
24. Yes He Can Shirah Brothers/Independent
25. Ever-Present, Almighty God Lauren, Amber & Kenna/Crossroads
26. Jesus And Me Jordan Family Band/ARS
27. Everybody Will Be Happy Over There Old Time Preacher’s Qt/Family Music Group
28. Lost And Found Southbound/Daywind
29. The Blessing Triumphant Qt/StowTown
30. On My Way Back Greg Sullivan/Resting Place
31. All Things The Sound/Daywind
32. Because He Said So Browders/Dream Big
33. We Miss Home Bibletones/independent
34. The Other Side The Pylant Family/Independent
35. What The Soldier Didn’t See Kramers/StowTown
36. Still Telling My Story Erwins/StowTown
37. Joy Unspeakable Kim Hopper/Daywind
38. Shine Down On Me Sunday Drive/StowTown
39. I Still Believe The Shepherds/Independent
40. Counting My Blessings Hyssongs/Independent
41. What A Morning Inspirations/Crossroads
42. Great Is My Faithfulness Collingsworth Family/StowTown
43. Tear Down The Walls Ashley Franks/Independent
44. I Want A Church That’s Alive Les Butler/Family Music Group
45. God Needs Ministers Mark Bishop/Crossroads
46. Tear Off The Roof Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
47. Celebration At The Empty Tomb Down East Boys/Crossroads
48. I Can’t Control The Rain Galloway & Company/Independent
49. My Name Is Victory Wilbanks/Independent
50. Turn Your Back Justified Qt/ARS
51. Broken To Beautiful Joy Holden/ARS
52. Once And For All Gold City/Sony Music
53. Oh, What A Change Joyaires/Independent
54. Like This Wisecarvers/Crossroads
55. Let’s Sing Booth Brothers/StowTown
56. Great God Of My Joy Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
57. This Day Talleys/Crossroads
58. He’s To Blame Don Stiles/Independent
59. The Basement Joseph Habedank/Daywind
60. Sister, Play That Tambourine Crabb Family/Daywind
61. What Kind Of Jesus Derrick Loudermilk Band/Chapel Valley
62. That’s My Jesus Chosen 4:13/Independent
63. I’ve Just Touched Jesus Purpose/Chapel Valley
64. I Have Decided Right Road Qt/Independent
65. God’s Been Good LeFevre Qt/Daywind
66. Breakthrough Browns/StowTown
67. It’s Enough ClearVision/Chapel Valley
68. Beautiful Nelons/Daywind
69. Say, Yes I Am Lauren Talley/Crossroads
70. Mama Knows Jesus Michael Combs/ Independent
71. The Gospel Truth Billy Walker/Independent
72. Leaving Time Is Coming Big Mo/Independent
73. Lovin’ Every Minute Of It 8th Street/Independent
74. Forgiven Westword Road/Independent
75. I’ll Pray My Way Through Chronicle/Independent
76. Taking Galilee By Storm River’s Edge/Independent
77. Hold On Jesus Will Come The Journeys/Chapel Valley
78. On My Father’s Side Tim Menzies/Daywind
79. We’ll Be Moving 4 Calvary/Independent
80. God Handled It All The Matthews Family/Independent
81. Guilt Was Covered By Grace Phillips And Banks/Independent
82. Come On In Guardians/Daywind
83. Love Carried The Cross Endless Highway/Crossroads
84. He Could Love What Was Left Of Me Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind
85. He Didn’t Leave Me Pathfinders/Independent
86. I’m Gonna Tell It All The Way Home The Kelly’s/Independent
87. Saved By The Hands Believer’s Voice/Independent
88. I Know The Man Mike Leichner/Independent
89. Let Me Introduce You To Jesus 3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads
90. A Reason For Hope Kenna Turner West/Crossroads
91. Love Is Gonna Win Real Truth Revival/StowTown
92. I’ve Seen What He Can Do Legacy 5/StowTown
93. Just A Little Bit More Jay Stone Singers/Crossroads
94. Never Have To Wonder Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley
95. Well Able Ricky Luster, Sr/Independent
96. I’ve Got A Friend Sacred Harmony/Independent
97. Why I Love The God I Serve Chitans/Crossroads
98. I’ve Got A Right To Pray Dunnams/Independent
99. On And On Wes Hampton/Independent
100. Preacher Man Hinson Family/Independent

