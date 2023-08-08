Congratulations to Jeff and Sheri Easter and The SGN Scoops Top 100 Southern Gospel (August 2023)

1. One Name Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music

2. Dance Karen Peck & New River/Daywind

3. Ready For The Change Kingsmen/Crossroads

4. Been Blessed Whisnants/UIA

5. Calvary’s Touch Perrys/StowTown

6. I Know My Savior Cares Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown

7. Think About There Greater Vision/Daywind

8. He Still Does 11th Hour/Crossroads

9.How Beautiful Heaven Must Be Gaither Vocal Band/Spring House Music Group

10. Only Passing Through Taylors/StowTown

11. The King Eternal Williamsons/FMG/REAL Records

12. Who Better Than Me Anthem Edition/Crossroads

13. Jesus Loves You Mylon Hayes Family/UIA

14. For The Life Of Me Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road

15. The Gospel Truth Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads

16. Hope Arose Lore Family/Crossroads

17. Freedom Band Hoppers/Hopper Music

18. Love On Jesus Master’s Voice/Independent

19. Halfway Up The Mountain Tribute/Daywind

20. Anywhere Jesus Is Scotty Inman/Berry Hill Records

21. Braggin’ On Jesus Steeles/StowTown

22. Heading Home Tim Livingston/Independent

23. That’s Why We Pray Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind

24. Yes He Can Shirah Brothers/Independent

25. Ever-Present, Almighty God Lauren, Amber & Kenna/Crossroads

26. Jesus And Me Jordan Family Band/ARS

27. Everybody Will Be Happy Over There Old Time Preacher’s Qt/Family Music Group

28. Lost And Found Southbound/Daywind

29. The Blessing Triumphant Qt/StowTown

30. On My Way Back Greg Sullivan/Resting Place

31. All Things The Sound/Daywind

32. Because He Said So Browders/Dream Big

33. We Miss Home Bibletones/independent

34. The Other Side The Pylant Family/Independent

35. What The Soldier Didn’t See Kramers/StowTown

36. Still Telling My Story Erwins/StowTown

37. Joy Unspeakable Kim Hopper/Daywind

38. Shine Down On Me Sunday Drive/StowTown

39. I Still Believe The Shepherds/Independent

40. Counting My Blessings Hyssongs/Independent

41. What A Morning Inspirations/Crossroads

42. Great Is My Faithfulness Collingsworth Family/StowTown

43. Tear Down The Walls Ashley Franks/Independent

44. I Want A Church That’s Alive Les Butler/Family Music Group

45. God Needs Ministers Mark Bishop/Crossroads

46. Tear Off The Roof Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley

47. Celebration At The Empty Tomb Down East Boys/Crossroads

48. I Can’t Control The Rain Galloway & Company/Independent

49. My Name Is Victory Wilbanks/Independent

50. Turn Your Back Justified Qt/ARS

51. Broken To Beautiful Joy Holden/ARS

52. Once And For All Gold City/Sony Music

53. Oh, What A Change Joyaires/Independent

54. Like This Wisecarvers/Crossroads

55. Let’s Sing Booth Brothers/StowTown

56. Great God Of My Joy Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind

57. This Day Talleys/Crossroads

58. He’s To Blame Don Stiles/Independent

59. The Basement Joseph Habedank/Daywind

60. Sister, Play That Tambourine Crabb Family/Daywind

61. What Kind Of Jesus Derrick Loudermilk Band/Chapel Valley

62. That’s My Jesus Chosen 4:13/Independent

63. I’ve Just Touched Jesus Purpose/Chapel Valley

64. I Have Decided Right Road Qt/Independent

65. God’s Been Good LeFevre Qt/Daywind

66. Breakthrough Browns/StowTown

67. It’s Enough ClearVision/Chapel Valley

68. Beautiful Nelons/Daywind

69. Say, Yes I Am Lauren Talley/Crossroads

70. Mama Knows Jesus Michael Combs/ Independent

71. The Gospel Truth Billy Walker/Independent

72. Leaving Time Is Coming Big Mo/Independent

73. Lovin’ Every Minute Of It 8th Street/Independent

74. Forgiven Westword Road/Independent

75. I’ll Pray My Way Through Chronicle/Independent

76. Taking Galilee By Storm River’s Edge/Independent

77. Hold On Jesus Will Come The Journeys/Chapel Valley

78. On My Father’s Side Tim Menzies/Daywind

79. We’ll Be Moving 4 Calvary/Independent

80. God Handled It All The Matthews Family/Independent

81. Guilt Was Covered By Grace Phillips And Banks/Independent

82. Come On In Guardians/Daywind

83. Love Carried The Cross Endless Highway/Crossroads

84. He Could Love What Was Left Of Me Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind

85. He Didn’t Leave Me Pathfinders/Independent

86. I’m Gonna Tell It All The Way Home The Kelly’s/Independent

87. Saved By The Hands Believer’s Voice/Independent

88. I Know The Man Mike Leichner/Independent

89. Let Me Introduce You To Jesus 3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads

90. A Reason For Hope Kenna Turner West/Crossroads

91. Love Is Gonna Win Real Truth Revival/StowTown

92. I’ve Seen What He Can Do Legacy 5/StowTown

93. Just A Little Bit More Jay Stone Singers/Crossroads

94. Never Have To Wonder Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley

95. Well Able Ricky Luster, Sr/Independent

96. I’ve Got A Friend Sacred Harmony/Independent

97. Why I Love The God I Serve Chitans/Crossroads

98. I’ve Got A Right To Pray Dunnams/Independent

99. On And On Wes Hampton/Independent