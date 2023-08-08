Congratulations to Jeff and Sheri Easter and The SGN Scoops Top 100 Southern Gospel (August 2023)

|1. One Name
|Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
|2. Dance
|Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
|3. Ready For The Change
|Kingsmen/Crossroads
|4. Been Blessed
|Whisnants/UIA
|5. Calvary’s Touch
|Perrys/StowTown
|6. I Know My Savior Cares
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
|7. Think About There
|Greater Vision/Daywind
|8. He Still Does
|11th Hour/Crossroads
|9.How Beautiful Heaven Must Be
|
Gaither Vocal Band/Spring House Music Group
|10. Only Passing Through
|Taylors/StowTown
|11. The King Eternal
|Williamsons/FMG/REAL Records
|12. Who Better Than Me
|Anthem Edition/Crossroads
|13. Jesus Loves You
|Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
|14. For The Life Of Me
|Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road
|15. The Gospel Truth
|Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
|16. Hope Arose
|Lore Family/Crossroads
|17. Freedom Band
|Hoppers/Hopper Music
|18. Love On Jesus
|Master’s Voice/Independent
|19. Halfway Up The Mountain
|Tribute/Daywind
|20. Anywhere Jesus Is
|Scotty Inman/Berry Hill Records
|21. Braggin’ On Jesus
|Steeles/StowTown
|22. Heading Home
|Tim Livingston/Independent
|23. That’s Why We Pray
|Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
|24. Yes He Can
|Shirah Brothers/Independent
|25. Ever-Present, Almighty God
|Lauren, Amber & Kenna/Crossroads
|26. Jesus And Me
|Jordan Family Band/ARS
|27. Everybody Will Be Happy Over There
|Old Time Preacher’s Qt/Family Music Group
|28. Lost And Found
|Southbound/Daywind
|29. The Blessing
|Triumphant Qt/StowTown
|30. On My Way Back
|Greg Sullivan/Resting Place
|31. All Things
|The Sound/Daywind
|32. Because He Said So
|Browders/Dream Big
|33. We Miss Home
|Bibletones/independent
|34. The Other Side
|The Pylant Family/Independent
|35. What The Soldier Didn’t See
|Kramers/StowTown
|36. Still Telling My Story
|Erwins/StowTown
|37. Joy Unspeakable
|Kim Hopper/Daywind
|38. Shine Down On Me
|Sunday Drive/StowTown
|39. I Still Believe
|The Shepherds/Independent
|40. Counting My Blessings
|Hyssongs/Independent
|41. What A Morning
|Inspirations/Crossroads
|42. Great Is My Faithfulness
|Collingsworth Family/StowTown
|43. Tear Down The Walls
|Ashley Franks/Independent
|44. I Want A Church That’s Alive
|Les Butler/Family Music Group
|45. God Needs Ministers
|Mark Bishop/Crossroads
|46. Tear Off The Roof
|Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
|47. Celebration At The Empty Tomb
|Down East Boys/Crossroads
|48. I Can’t Control The Rain
|Galloway & Company/Independent
|49. My Name Is Victory
|Wilbanks/Independent
|50. Turn Your Back
|Justified Qt/ARS
|51. Broken To Beautiful
|Joy Holden/ARS
|52. Once And For All
|Gold City/Sony Music
|53. Oh, What A Change
|Joyaires/Independent
|54. Like This
|Wisecarvers/Crossroads
|55. Let’s Sing
|Booth Brothers/StowTown
|56. Great God Of My Joy
|Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
|57. This Day
|Talleys/Crossroads
|58. He’s To Blame
|Don Stiles/Independent
|59. The Basement
|Joseph Habedank/Daywind
|60. Sister, Play That Tambourine
|Crabb Family/Daywind
|61. What Kind Of Jesus
|Derrick Loudermilk Band/Chapel Valley
|62. That’s My Jesus
|Chosen 4:13/Independent
|63. I’ve Just Touched Jesus
|Purpose/Chapel Valley
|64. I Have Decided
|Right Road Qt/Independent
|65. God’s Been Good
|LeFevre Qt/Daywind
|66. Breakthrough
|Browns/StowTown
|67. It’s Enough
|ClearVision/Chapel Valley
|68. Beautiful
|Nelons/Daywind
|69. Say, Yes I Am
|Lauren Talley/Crossroads
|70. Mama Knows Jesus
|Michael Combs/ Independent
|71. The Gospel Truth
|Billy Walker/Independent
|72. Leaving Time Is Coming
|Big Mo/Independent
|73. Lovin’ Every Minute Of It
|8th Street/Independent
|74. Forgiven
|Westword Road/Independent
|75. I’ll Pray My Way Through
|Chronicle/Independent
|76. Taking Galilee By Storm
|River’s Edge/Independent
|77. Hold On Jesus Will Come
|The Journeys/Chapel Valley
|78. On My Father’s Side
|Tim Menzies/Daywind
|79. We’ll Be Moving
|4 Calvary/Independent
|80. God Handled It All
|The Matthews Family/Independent
|81. Guilt Was Covered By Grace
|Phillips And Banks/Independent
|82. Come On In
|Guardians/Daywind
|83. Love Carried The Cross
|Endless Highway/Crossroads
|84. He Could Love What Was Left Of Me
|Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind
|85. He Didn’t Leave Me
|Pathfinders/Independent
|86. I’m Gonna Tell It All The Way Home
|The Kelly’s/Independent
|87. Saved By The Hands
|Believer’s Voice/Independent
|88. I Know The Man
|Mike Leichner/Independent
|89. Let Me Introduce You To Jesus
|3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads
|90. A Reason For Hope
|Kenna Turner West/Crossroads
|91. Love Is Gonna Win
|Real Truth Revival/StowTown
|92. I’ve Seen What He Can Do
|Legacy 5/StowTown
|93. Just A Little Bit More
|Jay Stone Singers/Crossroads
|94. Never Have To Wonder
|Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley
|95. Well Able
|Ricky Luster, Sr/Independent
|96. I’ve Got A Friend
|Sacred Harmony/Independent
|97. Why I Love The God I Serve
|Chitans/Crossroads
|98. I’ve Got A Right To Pray
|Dunnams/Independent
|99. On And On
|Wes Hampton/Independent
|100. Preacher Man
|Hinson Family/Independent