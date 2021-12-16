Congratulations to Darin & Brooke Aldridge and The SGN SCOOPS BG Top 20 / December 2021

|1
|He’s Getting Ready
|Darin & Brooke Aldridge/Billy Blue Records
|2
|Dallas
|Gospel Plowboys/Morning Glory Music
|3
|The Love Of My Savior
|Eagle’s Wings/HYM
|4
|Living Left To Do
|Joe Mullins & Radio Ramblers/Billy Blue Records
|5
|I Don’t Have Time
|Williamson Branch/Pinecastle
|6
|You Say
|Tonja Rose/Mansion
|7
|I Am So Blessed
|Les Butler & Primitve Qt/Family Music Group
|8
|HisTomb Is Empty Now
|Balsam Range/Crossroads
|9
|The Call
|Tim Davis/Independent
|10
|My Jesus Wil Be With Me
|East Ridge Boys/ Mansion
|11
|Life’s Railway To Heaven
|Jessica Horton/M.A.C Records
|12
|Every Minute Means A Mile
|Lonesome River Band/Crossroads
|13
|Two Coats
|High Road/Daywind/New Day
|14
|In The Sweet By & By
|Dolly Parton/Billy Blue Records
|15
|Save Me
|King James Boys/Independent
|16
|God Of Always and Never
|Vaughn Family/Independent
|17
|The Resurrection Morning
|Sacred Reunion/Independent
|18
|Still Waters
|Jaelee Roberts/Crossroads
|19
|You Put Me First
|Grascals/Crossroads
|20
|Nothing But Grace
|Britton Family/Independent