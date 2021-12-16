announcements

Congratulations to Darin & Brooke Aldridge and The SGN SCOOPS BG Top 20 / December 2021

scoopsnews

1 He’s Getting Ready Darin & Brooke Aldridge/Billy Blue Records
2 Dallas Gospel Plowboys/Morning Glory Music
3 The Love Of My Savior Eagle’s Wings/HYM
4 Living Left To Do Joe Mullins & Radio Ramblers/Billy Blue Records
5 I Don’t Have Time Williamson Branch/Pinecastle
6 You Say Tonja Rose/Mansion
7 I Am So Blessed Les Butler & Primitve Qt/Family Music Group
8 HisTomb Is Empty Now Balsam Range/Crossroads
9 The Call Tim Davis/Independent
10 My Jesus Wil Be With Me East Ridge Boys/ Mansion
11 Life’s Railway To Heaven Jessica Horton/M.A.C Records
12 Every Minute Means A Mile Lonesome River Band/Crossroads
13 Two Coats High Road/Daywind/New Day
14 In The Sweet By & By Dolly Parton/Billy Blue Records
15 Save Me King James Boys/Independent
16 God Of Always and Never Vaughn Family/Independent
17 The Resurrection Morning Sacred Reunion/Independent
18 Still Waters Jaelee Roberts/Crossroads
19 You Put Me First Grascals/Crossroads
20 Nothing But Grace Britton Family/Independent